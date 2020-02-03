Three people were found dead in a Palmer home last Tuesday and Alaska State Troopers say two died of gunshot wounds, the victims of a homicide.
Troopers responded to a residence on Cottrell Campus Drive in Palmer about 9 p.m. on Jan. 28 for a welfare check, according to a troopers news release. They found the bodies of three people, identified as Gerald Brown, 71, Karen Brown, 70, and Jeffery Brown, 42. The bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiners office for autopsies. Next of kin have been notified.
On Monday, the Medical Examiner's office notified troopers that both Gerald and Karen Brown were victims of a homicide. Toxicology results for Jeffery Brown are still pending and no cause of death has been determined.
"At this time," the news release states, "it is believed that no other person was involved in the incident."
The investigation is ongoing.