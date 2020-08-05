Large groups of walruses have hauled out on the barrier island near the community of Point Lay and are expected to soon occupy the beaches near Cape Lisburne, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Walruses are likely to use these haulouts through October and occupy the near-shore waters as they move between haulouts and to and from offshore feeding areas. The Native Village of Point Lay, the local tribal government, respectfully asks those who must travel in the area by boat or plane to follow guidance developed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to avoid disturbing the animals.
The formation of large coastal haulouts along the Chukchi Sea coast has been associated with the loss of sea ice habitat over shallow continental shelf waters, which are rich feeding grounds. Sea ice provides protection from human disturbance, predators, and easy access to feeding areas below.
Walruses would normally rest on the sea ice in small groups and occasionally slip into the water to feed. When the animals are forced to haul out on land, they are skittish and will stampede to the water in response to unusual sights, sounds and odors. Young animals are vulnerable to being trampled in the process.
In past years, the residents of Point Lay have seen dead animals on shore after observing plane and boat activity in the area. In September 2017, residents of Point Lay observed two small aircraft disturbing walruses and reported the incident to the Fish and Wildlife Service. Special agents from the Office of Law Enforcement were able to identify the aircraft and the pilots involved resulting in the pilots being issued and paying $3,000 citations for violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
The service has coordinated with the community to notify the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Coast Guard, air carriers and shipping companies to let them know that the walruses are there and to recommend they follow FWS guidelines if they travel in the area.