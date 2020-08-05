In this Sept., 2013, photo provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), walruses gather to rest on the shores of the Chukchi Sea near the coastal village of Point Lay, Alaska. Pacific walrus are beginning to come ashore near the remote community on Alaska's northwest coast in what's become a marine mammal phenomenon caused by a warming climate. Walrus prefer resting on sea ice to look out for predators such as polar bears. But in 2007, they began coming ashore on the northwest Alaska coast because of receding summer sea ice as Arctic temperatures have warmed. (Ryan Kingsbery/USGS via AP)