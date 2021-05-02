This summer, salmon season on the Yukon River might be one of the worst on record, which can be devastating for the Yukon villages depending on fish for feeding their families and preserving their traditions.
“When our salmon is hurting, our people are hurting,” said Brooke Woods from Rampart, who is the chairwoman of the Yukon River Inter-tribal Fish Commission.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game officials presented their forecast and fish management plans to the commission during the annual pre-season fisheries meeting on April 26. The commission — which aims to support the traditional ways of living and to protect the Yukon fisheries based on Indigenous knowledge and scientific principles — is preparing their recommendations for the department.
Fishing season forecast
While a below-average fall salmon harvest is expected to still be sufficient, the summer runs will be more scarce, according to the report from the Department of Fish and Game. To meet escapement goals and make sure enough fish stays alive to support a healthy future population size, the department plans to close at least some fishing until late July.
“If the fish doesn’t come good enough after that, we’re gonna suffer even more,” said Charlie Wright, who grew up hunting and fishing in Rampart and has been living off the land his whole life.
The closures will most likely affect king salmon, said Dr. Stephanie Quinn-Davidson, the director of Yukon River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. Other runs that are expected to be below or barely above escapement goals include Chinook and Canadian-origin Chinook salmon.
“We are at a point where we cannot afford to not meet the escapement goals for a third year in a row: We are jeopardizing the future of the run if we don’t get enough fish on the spinning grounds,” she said. “There is always the hope that the run comes in much better than you expect, but I think the fisheries managers are going to be operating under this cautionary approach,” she said.
Low season will hurt the tribes
Ron Yaltin from Beaver said that his village relies on king salmon for his family and elder friends. Tribes like Holy Cross, Kaltag and Anvik rely on the species.
“If we won’t be able to go fishing, it will be a problem,” Yaltin said.
Food security is especially important “during the global pandemic when people are trying to stay healthy and safe with their staple that they’ve been depending on for thousands of years,” Woods said.
But the benefits of fishing goes beyond that, from allowing families to gather in boats after a really hard winter to upholding traditions of fishing and sharing the fish, Woods said.
“I’m not gonna romanticize how important it is to teach your children how to set a net, check a net, pull a net, head, gut, strip, fillet, smoke because it’s just an integral part of who we are as Indigenous people,” Woods said. “When our people are out on the land, they are well.”
Tristan Meadow explained that fish is also the food that Native people share during memorial potlatches.
“We are pretty big fishing people in Kaltag,” Meadow said. “It’s a big part of our lives, not only for our food but also for our spiritual needs. It’s just that feeling we get when we are gathering it; something I can’t put into words.”
Salmon is decreasing over the years
If the 2021 season proves to be as low as expected, the lack of fish would uproot the hopes to meet all these needs — and it won’t be the first discouraging year.
Run sizes have been nearly half of what they used to be historically, according to the Department of Fish and Game report. The managers have had to restrict the subsistence fishing to various levels for 20 years.
“I was catching salmon taller than me when I was younger,” said Darcy Peter from Beaver. “Now this salmon doesn’t exist anymore.”
She said that in her village, people don’t go fishing anymore: there is none or not enough fish to make the costs and efforts of fishing worth it.
Darrell Vent from Huslia agreed: “There is not enough to take what you need.”
The upriver communities that harvest fall chum salmon” are in a better place and have something “to look forward to,” this year Quinn-Davidson said.
For the rest, relying on hunting or smaller local fish seems to be the solution for now.
“As soon as the river opens, I’m gonna set the net for other local fish,” Wright said. “We’ll be ready to fish as hard as we can if the opportunity comes.”
After discussing the 2021 forecast with their tribes, the members of the The Yukon River Inter-tribal Fish Commission will reconvene on May 17 and 18 to present their management recommendations to the Department of Fish and Game.
