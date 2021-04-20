Gov. Mike Dunleavy described his $150 million package for tourism recovery, funded by federal Covid relief dollars, as a campaign to “aggressively market Alaska” and help hospitality businesses overcome losses from summer cruise line cancellations that could extend through 2021.
Dunleavy warned that the state’s $4.5 billion tourism economy is in jeopardy, with the canceled summer cruise ship season accounting for $3 billion in yearly losses.
The CDC has banned big cruise ships from resuming voyages since 2020, with no announcement on whether sailings will resume in 2021.
“While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s conditional sail order remains, the Dunleavy administration will focus efforts on attracting travelers to Alaska via other modes,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement about the marketing campaign.
The campaign will place targeted ads on national TV and other media through the spring and summer encouraging tourists to visit Alaska as a Covid-safe destination, given the state’s low population, high vaccine rate and wide-open spaces that enable social distancing.
Starting June 1, the state plans to offer free Covid-19 vaccinations to visitors arriving at its airports.
“Our response has been top-notch and has always put Alaskans first,” Dunleavy said, adding that his economic assistance package ensures that “Alaskan businesses and communities have a future.”
