Three White Mountain residents were rescued Monday after their ATVs became mired in overflow in Golovin Bay.
Village Public Safety Officer Dan Harrelson of White Mountain reported that search and rescue teams from Golovin and White Mountain had responded to the scene at 2:55 a.m. The three, identified as 29-year-old Joseph Fagundes, 27-year-old Stephanie Fahey and 23-year-old Adrian Barr Jr., were standing on top of the two ATVS they had been riding. The ATVs were submerged in open water in Golovin Bay, which is on the southern edge of the Seward Peninsula about 70 miles east of Nome.
An attempt to rescue the three by boat was unsuccessful and air assistance was requested. However, about 7:23 a.m., Harrelson reported that searchers in a canoe had managed to rescue all three. Two of the three were taken to the White Mountain clinic for treatment.