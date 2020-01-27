Last week, Kodiak police and Fish and Wildlife officers killed three bears in a span of five days at a single dumpster in a Kodiak neighborhood.
“It’s never happened before in Kodiak,” Nate Svoboda, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Fish and Game, told the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “It’s pretty rare to shoot one or two bears a year, much less three in a week.”
All three bears had been identified as nuisance bears in the previous weeks.
Problems caused by bears in recent months included bears eating and spreading trash on residential streets, and breaking into vehicles, sometimes doing thousands of dollars in property damage. Kodiak brown bears are some of the largest in the world, according to Fish and Game, weighing up to 1,500 pounds and standing more than 10 feet tall.
The smallest of the three bears was killed first. It was estimated at 600 to 700 pounds, half the size of a bear killed two days later. That one was about 1,200 pounds, 10 feet tall and 15 years old. A necropsy showed its stomach was full of human garbage and plastic. The third bear was 8.5 feet tall, estimated to be between 6 and 7 years old and weighed 900 pounds. All three bears were male. About a third of Kodiak bears do not hibernate.
The third bear was shot and wounded at the dumpster at about 9 p.m. but wasn't killed until Fish and Wildlife officials arrived about 12 hours later and found the bear was still breathing.
Svoboda said officials believed these were the last of the problem bears, but residents reported additional bear sightings in the neighborhood on Friday and Saturday nights.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers also killed a problem bear in Kodiak in October. The number of bear killings has led community members to wonder how many bears will be killed before the problem is solved.
Residents say the bears are attracted to a dumpster that is often unsecured in the neighborhood next to a wooded area.
“We’ve never had bear problems as bad as this,” police spokesman Lt. Francis de la Fuente told the Daily Mirror. “Bears usually get scared. After you shoot them with a rubber bullet, they run away. But we were beyond that with these nuisance bears.”
The bear hides will be auctioned at Anchorage's annual Fur Rondy.