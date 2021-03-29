U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan voiced his support Sunday for fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s re-election in 2022, saying on ABC’s “This Week” that the two “make a good team” for Alaska in Congress.
“This Week” interviewer Jon Karl had asked Sullivan about Donald Trump's statement that he would work to defeat Murkowski in Alaska, after she voted to impeach the former president.
Karl noted the Alaska GOP’s censure of Murkowski over the impeachment vote and a pledge by state party leadership to tap a challenger to run against her in the primary.
Murkowski was among seven Republican U.S. senators who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Maine GOP, in a similar effort, voted Saturday not to censure Republican Sen. Susan Collins for her impeachment vote.
“Well, look, when I ran in 2014 and beat a Democrat incumbent and we got the Senate majority back, Sen. Murkowski was a strong supporter of mine,” Sullivan told Karl on the Sunday news talk show.
“And in 2016 I supported her. And just in my re-election in 2020, where, you know, the national Democratic Party came in big in Alaska, [with a] massive amount of money, Sen. Murkowski was a strong supporter of mine and we won that re-election very strongly. Look, we don't agree on everything, but we make a good team for Alaska.”
Karl followed up with: “So you support her? You support her.”
“Yes. If Sen. Murkowski runs again, I'm going to support her,” Sullivan said.
Murkowski filed a statement of candidacy for the 2022 U.S. Senate election on March 9 with the Federal Election Commission.
Sunday's "This Week" interview with Sullivan also touched on his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border with a bipartisan group of Congress members. Karl asked about conditions there.
“It's heartbreaking, what you see. And it's shocking. And what I've been calling for, in a respectful way, I try to work in a bipartisan way, is for the president, for the vice president to come down and to see what we saw, to hear what we heard from officials who are on the front lines,” Sullivan said.
The Alaskan congressman described the Biden administration as having “an open border policy” and a “catch and release policy” that is driving up the number of adults and children trying to cross the border.
“We talked to the officials who briefed the Biden team during the transition. They were warned that if they undertook these major policy changes, getting rid of, for example, the remain in Mexico policy, and making sure that exceptions to Title 42 for families bringing 6-year-olds or under, and for unaccompanied minors, if they made those changes, which they did, that they would see this surge,” Sullivan explained.
He described the situation as a humanitarian and health crisis that needs to be addressed immediately.
Karl also queried Sullivan about Trump's allegation that people are “being persecuted” by the Department of Justice since the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
“Is that — is that how you see it, this DoJ effort to — you know, to charge the people that went into the Capitol? Is that persecution or is that rightful prosecution?” Karl asked the congressman.
“No. Look, Jon, I don't agree with that. Here's the key issue, and it's a really important distinction. The people who committed violence, and I condemn that violence from the minute it started happening, should be fully prosecuted. I think the vast majority of Americans, Democrats and Republicans fully agree with that. No doubt about it. I've condemned it,” he said.
“The broader issue though is if you — if you were at the broader rally, the vast majority of the people at the rally on January 6th did not commit violence, did not storm the Capitol, and I think it's really important,” Sullivan continued.
“By the way, I had a lot of Alaskans who were there acting peacefully.”
