In this photo taken May 14, 2009 and provided by the University of Washington, is the deployment of a hydrophone in Icy Bay, Alaska. Glaciologist Erin Pettit began a research project to find out what calving glacier ice sounded like to a humpback whale. The sound of the ice in the water turned out to be more interesting. Acoustic research in Alaska’s Icy Bay and other glacier ice-filled waters found that the fizz created by the release of air bubbles under high pressure makes fjords with glacier icebergs the noisiest places in the ocean. (AP Photo/University of Washington, Jeffrey Nystuen)