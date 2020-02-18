A group fighting the effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office has announced its intention to drop out of the legal battle awaiting a hearing in the Alaska Supreme Court.
The group Stand Tall With Mike — which launched a campaign against the recall effort in the fall — filed a motion with the courts Tuesday morning dismissing its appeal. Campaign officials said they told their lawyers to drop the appeal in an effort to refocus efforts for a potential recall election, noting that "further participation in the legal process would not be a productive use of its resources.”
“Stand Tall With Mike will place its trust in the voters, not unelected judges, to protect the integrity of our elections, now and into the future,” the group said in a statement Tuesday.
The group's drop from the legal fight does not discontinue the case altogether, though.
The state of Alaska is still appealing Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth's approval of the campaign's legal grounds and stands by its stance that the recall group's legal basis did not pass muster. The Division of Elections rejected the recall application late last year based on legal opinion from Dunleavy appointed Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson.
The Supreme Court issued a notice of expedited scheduling late last week. A same-day decision allowed the recall campaign to begin collecting the 71,252 signatures needed to trigger a special election while the case plays out in court.
The state will be required to file its appeal brief with the high court by Feb. 25.
Oral arguments for the Supreme Court case are scheduled for March 25.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.