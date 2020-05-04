Although a burn ban went into effect on Friday, Alaska wildland firefighters were called to more than a dozen fires over the weekend, many of which were sparked by illegal burns.
Several other fires were caused by legal fires that spread in the very dry conditions over much of Southcentral Alaska, according to a Division of Forestry news release. One home was destroyed.
It's a volatile time for wildfires with most of the snow gone in the region, leaving dry grass and brush. Several of the fires were caused by escaped burn barrels and burn piles. One was sparked when a person put a hot chainsaw in dry grass. All of the weekend's fires were confined to less than an acre.
Fire officials ask residents to be careful "with any kind of activity that could ignite a grass fire, whether it’s using a chainsaw, riding a four-wheeler, cooking with a charcoal grill, a chain dragging on the road, or disposing a cigarette butt. All burn permits are on hold.