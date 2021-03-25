Meals on Wheels desperately needs volunteer drivers.
The program, spearheaded by the Fairbanks Senior Center, delivers meals to seniors at their homes Monday through Friday. Currently, there aren’t enough drivers to meet the demand. When COVID-19 came into Fairbanks, numbers of homebound seniors skyrocketed. Currently, nearly 300 seniors are signed up for the program, more than double the enrollment before COVID-19.
“Because we’ve had so many new seniors that need the meal service, we’ve had to split our routes,” said Anna Jespersen, community outreach coordinator. “By splitting our routes, we actually need more drivers to cover those routes, so they’re not so long.”
Normal attrition of drivers contributes to the shortfall, she said.
“We lose some at the end of each season for various reasons,” Jespersen said. “Now we are down 15 drivers.”
Normally, as many as 30 to 45 drivers deliver Meals on Wheels. The senior center is looking for volunteers who can commit to donating two hours of time, one day every week, from 9-11 a.m.
“We try to get all hot meals for lunch delivered by noon,” she said.
The increase in seniors signing up for Meals on Wheels is the result of the pandemic and seniors staying home to stay safe. Many are already homebound. Others are choosing to stay home due to COVID-19. It’s also a reflection of the ever-growing local senior population, which is going to triple by 2035, Jespersen said.
“Our senior population is going to explode,” she said. “We are just starting to see the beginning stages of that.”
In the past, the Meals on Wheels driver was often the only person a homebound senior might see every day. Now, the driver merely drops off the meal and leaves and someone else does a wellness check.
A new group of volunteers, called the Silver Squad, checks on seniors regularly.
“They do wellness checks and also errand running, like grocery shopping,” Jespersen said.
Each volunteer is responsible for five seniors. They call each senior several times during the week to check on them and to see if they need anything.
“It keeps them connected to the community,” Jespersen said. “We found that connection meant so much to their mental health as well. It has really been an amazing group.”
The senior center is also in the process of moving some activities online, like exercise classes.
“Volunteers who are tech savvy are training seniors in how to access exercise classes,” she said “We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there.”
For some seniors, the Meals on Wheels delivery is the only meal they eat every day.
Local support for seniors during the pandemic has been strong, she said, but more help is needed now.
If you are interested in volunteering, call the Fairbanks Senior Center at 452-1735 of email volunteer.fsc@acsalaska.net. You can also sign up through the United Way’s Volunteer Action Center website at thevac.unitedwaytv.com. Current drivers include students, people with regular full-time jobs from all walks of life, even full-time mothers, who donate their time for deliveries every week.
“We have some very dedicated volunteers that I am super grateful for,” Jespersen said.
When drivers can’t be found, Fairbanks Senior Center staff members must pick up the routes, in lieu of their usual jobs.
Building renovation
The Fairbanks Senior Center was successful in applying for a Community Development Block grant, to expand the Fairbanks Senior Center and increase the size of the kitchen.
The grant funds $850,000 worth of work, but $1.6 million is needed to fund the full project, Jespersen said. The building was last renovated in 1979. This new project includes asbestos abatement.
“We are putting together a fundraising campaign to get it all accomplished, so we can be really prepared for an influx of seniors,” she said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at 459-7546. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMKris