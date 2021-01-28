The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a downed Cessna 170 near Port Angeles on Wednesday afternoon after 23 hours and 22 search patterns covering more than 1,100 square miles.
The search began shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday when the Port Angeles Airport received a mayday call from a pilot out of Ketchikan, Alaska, who was described land formations he could see and ships that were in the area before the single-engine airplane went down, according to the Coast Guard Pacific Northwest Region.
The Coast Guard built its search area based upon that information. Most of the area covered consisted of the waters north and northwest of Port Angeles, up to the international boundary line.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the pilot," the Coast Guard said in announcing the suspension of the search Wednesday.