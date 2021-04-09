The search for the next University of Alaska Anchorage chancellor has narrowed to eight candidates. The UAA Chancellor Search Committee on Thursday announced the finalists, who were selected from an initial pool of 54 applicants. The group is composed of three Alaskans, including a former governor, and five out of state candidates, according to a press release from UAA.
The local finalists are Republican Gov. Sean Parnell; Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop; and Pearl Brower, a former president of Iḷisagvik College in Utqiagvik.
The other five candidates are from out of state and have backgrounds as high-ups in higher education. They include: Satasha Green-Stephen, an associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system; Angappa Gunasekaran, dean of the School of Business and Public Administration at California State University in Bakersfield; Robert Marley, a professor of engineering management at Missouri University of Science and Technology and former provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs; Rashmi Prasad, dean of the School of Business at Truman State University and former dean of UAA’s College of Business and Public Policy; and David Rosowsky, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Vermont and a former provost and senior vice president.
Candidates will meet with UAA students and staff and attend virtual community forums in the coming week. A decision will be announced in early May.
