The only school in the village of Kaktovik on Alaska's North Slope caught on fire overnight, according to the North Slope Borough School District's Facebook page.
"Everyone has been evacuated and support from fire department is on site and working hard to contain the fire," the post said. No injuries have been reported.
According to the National Weather Service, it is minus 34 in Kaktovik this morning, with winds of about 15 mph for a wind chill of about minus 64.
Several Kaktovik residents shared photos of the fire on social media. One resident said firefighting equipment and hoses keep freezing. A recently constructed gym has burned and the fire is spreading to the school. Video shows the flames rising high above the school roof, fanned by the winds.
The village of about 265 mostly Inupiat residents is located on Barter Island, 90 miles west of the Canadian border and on the northern edge of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
In Alaska's villages, the schools are a hub of social life and are an important community gathering place. Kaktovik's Harold Kaveolook School offers education from preschool through grade 12 and adult basic education, according to the borough website.
