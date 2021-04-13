The president of the school board said recruitment is underway for an interim superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District with plans to pick up the search for a permanent appointee after school starts in the fall.
“We are going to consider internal and external,” Board of Education President Tim Doran said Monday. “We’re opening it up. There are people around who might be interested — former superintendents, people in the district and in the state. We are going to be reaching out to some of those people.”
The school board met Saturday and decided next steps after voting unanimously last week to suspend the search for a permanent replacement for Karen Gaborik, who is retiring from the district on July 1 after 26 years.
The school board is looking for candidates with experience in education leadership and strong problem-solving, organizational and communication skills, according to the superintendent’s job description.
The district has functioned under an interim superintendent in the past and it has worked fine, said Doran, a retired elementary school principal. Gaborik started as an interim superintendent.
“This is not a usual situation and this will give us time to keep our district moving forward,” Doran said.
The school board conducted a search and named three finalists but canceled interviews after hosting the finalists at two community forums and taking public input. School board member April Smith said none of the finalists stuck out as a good fit for the Fairbanks community.
Doran said he is hopeful that as Covid-19 gets under control across the country, the field of candidates this fall will expand.
The school board president added that education leaders may need to consider offering a better compensation package.
Doran said that the Fairbanks district’s executive compensation is the lowest among Alaska’s five largest school districts.
“We have not kept up,” he said. “We have to really look at that competitiveness. We are the third largest district in the state.”
Anyone interested in putting in for the interim superintendent position can contact the school district.
“What we are going to ask for is a letter of interest and a resume,” Doran said. Those can be emailed to schoolboard@k12northstar.org.
“This is a priority for us,” Doran said. “We want to get this done quickly so we can have a good transition and people know where we are headed next year.”
