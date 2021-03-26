The Board of Education bet that student enrollment will rebound next school year and restored 78 jobs that were proposed to be cut in a new public education spending plan approved Wednesday.
The recommended budget for the 2021-2022 school year is $232 million. That’s down from the current public education budget of $244 million mainly due to declining enrollment.
The new spending plan reflects roughly $18 million worth of program cuts, according to numbers provided by school district Chief Operating Officer Andy DeGraw, and most of that is coming from an estimated 142 vacant positions that are being eliminated.
It was estimated at the school board meeting that a couple of dozen people, including 13 teachers, could be laid off. DeGraw said Thursday that it’s “impossible at this time to determine how many people will receive layoff notices.”
An influx of $9.7 million in one-time federal COVID-19 relief money is what is saving dozens of school district jobs including teachers, special education aides, custodians and instrumental music instructors. High school activities coordinators and building maintenance jobs were also preserved.
Leaders said they worked to make the fewest cuts possible to public education. School board member Jennifer Luke said the new budget “has the least amount of disruptions for our students and our educators and staff.”
Adjustments will be made this summer once revenues from the borough and the state of Alaska are finalized. The recommended budget assumes the same support from the borough and the state as was received for the current school year.
In an early draft of the budget, education leaders considered cutting as many as 243 positions. They also discussed the possibility of closing a school building.
The state bases its funding on the number of students, and Fairbanks North Star Borough School District enrollment is down by an estimated 2,000 students with another 600 that moved from brick and mortar schools to the public homeschool program. The school district is being “held harmless” by the state on a portion of the enrollment decline but that’s temporary, according to DeGraw.
School board member Erin Morotti was the only person who voted against the budget. She called for a “softer landing” and wants to request $1.8 million more from the borough to avoid laying off teachers and building maintenance workers, she said.
“I voted no because I firmly believe that we have to ask the borough for more,” she said.
The school board voted to request $49 million from the borough or the same local contribution to public education as was made for the current school year.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward told education leaders earlier this month that his proposed budget coming out in about two weeks will provide flat funding for public education.
Morotti wants to ask for more because borough leaders pressed the school board to spend down its reserves a few years ago, saying that borough reserves are sufficient to cover school district needs in the event of an emergency. Morotti said it’s time to ask borough leaders to make good on that promise.
Future budgets will be even more challenging if enrollment does not bounce back, education leaders said.
“We are not going to have all of the same services that we’ve had,” school board President Tim Doran said.
Doran and other education leaders said they plan to remain optimistic.
“Even with some tough situations coming up, we can try and turn it around and see the silver lining,” school board member Matthew Sampson said.
“I am looking forward to hard times pushing for amazing changes and new pathways for our students and for our employees,” board member April Smith said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.