Alaskans in six rural communities where DMVs are slated to close will have to pay twice as much for a driver’s license or real ID when private vendors take over those services in 2021, DMV Commissioner Kelly Tschibaka disclosed Thursday to the Senate Transportation Committee.
On Thursday, Tschibaka presented a list of DMV in-person services that will have cost increases when a private vendor takes over those services. They include:
• Vehicle Registration Renewal, from $110 (plus taxes) to $132 (plus taxes);
• Registration Duplicates, from $2 to $22;
• Driver’s Licenses/IDs, from $20 to $45;
• Real IDs, from $40 to $80.
The closings, which are slated to take place this summer and fall, are part of a cost-cutting plan outlined in Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget, introduced in December 2020.
Tschibaka was making a courtesy call to the Senate committee Thursday, as the Department of Motor Vehicles does not need legislative approval to move ahead with shutdowns at the following DMV locations: Delta Junction, Tok, Homer, Eagle River, Valdez and Haines.
Tschibaka emphasized that residents from the impacted communities who conduct DMV transactions online will not see a sharp increase in costs.
She predicted that up to 95 percent of the volume of DMV transactions at those sites can be processed online after private vendors pick up the DMV services, in what she described as “private-public partnerships.”
Residents who use those six rural locations accounted for more than 55,000 transactions with the DMV in 2020, according to DMV information provided to the committee.
Certain DMV services are required by state law to be done in person. Residents obtaining an original driver’s license or second driver’s license are required to visit a DMV office. Seniors also must renew their driver’s license in person.
Tschibaka said that “the DMV does not yet have an online solution for (other) items currently performed in person” that include driver’s license reinstatement and knowledge testing.
Sen. Robert Myers, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, said Tschibaka indicated that the DMV is in varying stages of negotiations with private vendors to take over DMV services in most of the impacted communities. Myers also expressed concern about closing the Tok DMV, which serves as a commercial permitting hub for truckers entering Alaska from Canada.
Contact political writer Linda F. Hersey at 459-7585 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.