Julie Stricker
Rika's Roadhouse in Big Delta State Historical Park just north of Delta Junction is closing its doors for the season, according to manager Karin Senatore.
Senatore has been running the cafe at the roadhouse all summer, but said she hasn't seen a lot of visitors.
"The buses aren't running and I can't afford to let the cafe sink into a hole," said Senatore, who runs the historic roadhouse, gift shop and cafe. The roadhouse stands on the banks of the Tanana River along the historic Valdez-to-Fairbanks trail, Mile 275 Richardson Highway. The two-story log roadhouse is more than 100 years old and was the site of a ferry landing before the current highway bridge was constructed.
Senatore does plan to open the grounds on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.
"It's just one of those things," she said. "We're looking forward to next year. We're already getting bookings. Hopefully things will be back to normal."