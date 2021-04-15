PM2.5 pollution increased in North Pole in 2020, according to data from a monitor on Hurst Road published in a new report.
The air pollution monitor in Fairbanks on A Street in Hamilton Acres also showed an increase in particulate pollution last year compared with 2019, according to the report published Tuesday by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.
Data from the downtown Fairbanks air pollution monitor showed a slight decrease in air pollution.
The report concludes that progress is being made to bring the Fairbanks North Star Borough into compliance with the federal Clean Air Act.
“As the programs identified in the air quality plan continue to be implemented and new programs are initiated, progress toward attainment should continue,” the conclusion reads. “Through the combined actions of local residents and businesses, the area can reach attainment.”
Alice Edwards, director of the state Division of Air Quality, said the increase in pollution last year may be attributed to more people being home due to Covid-19.
“DEC and borough staff are working hard to carry out the local air quality plan and will continue to do so,” she said in a prepared statement. “In the case of the winter of 2020-2021, changes in individual activities brought on by the pandemic could impact where and how much pollution is being released. For example, having more people at home during the day may increase home heating needs. It is difficult to predict how those types of changes may impact the long term trends in air quality.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said the area remains on track for progress, but much improvement is needed in North Pole, which has pollution levels that are twice the federal standard.
The Hurst Road area averaged 65 micrograms per cubic meter of PM2.5 in 2019. That rose to 71.4 in 2020. The federal standard is 35 micrograms per cubic meter.
The A Street monitor registered an average of 34.1 micrograms per cubic meter in 2019 and 36.1 in 2020.
The downtown monitor showed 27.7 micrograms per cubic meter in 2019 and 26.6 in 2020.
The state monitors levels of PM2.5, a miniscule air particulate shown by decades of research to be harmful, because a large portion of the borough is out of compliance with the federal Clean Air Act.
The numbers in the state’s first annual report on air quality in the Fairbanks borough are unofficial pending review by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Hurst Road monitor in North Pole typically catches the highest pollution readings and is the monitor for which the borough is evaluated. The pollution builds up on cold winter days when the air is stagnant and exhaust pours from chimneys and tailpipes.
The winter of 2020-2021 saw more wood-burning curtailment days than the previous winter, according to the DEC report. Burning wood is forbidden during air quality alerts. The state lowered the threshold for when air quality alerts are called.
North Pole spent 58 days under an air quality alert this past winter and 35.2 days the winter prior. Fairbanks spent 54.5 days under an air quality alert this past winter and 33.8 days the winter of 2019-2020, according to the report.
The DEC issued 133 air pollution warning letters this last winter. During the winter of 2019-2020, the agency issued 177 warning letters. The DEC also issued its first three notices of violation to polluters this last winter. None were issued the winter before.
“DEC’s approach is to focus on notification and information when approaching violators for the first time,” the report reads. “However, DEC has noted repeat violators over the years that have not responded to the informational approach. As DEC tracks these repeat violators, the frequency with which DEC will apply advanced enforcement responses is expected to increase, as seen by the first issuances of formal Notices of Violation in 2020/2021.”
Last year, Fairbanks was listed as No. 4 among 25 places in the U.S. with the worst short-term particulate pollution, according to an annual ranking by the American Lung Association. The Fairbanks area was the sixth worst area for year-round particulate pollution.
