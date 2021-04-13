Alaska Rep. Don Young advised President Biden, in an Oval Office meeting, to consider a gas or vehicle mileage tax to fund a $2 trillion infrastructure package that includes $100 billion to upgrade roads and bridges, including 570 miles of Alaska highways and 140 state bridges in disrepair.
“I was very upfront with the president that we should be taking a second look at the gasoline tax, and consider implementing a vehicle mileage tax,” Young said after the meeting Monday with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“These may be unpopular positions with some, but both sides must be willing to set aside sacred cows and collaborate for the good of the American people. If there isn’t a serious funding source, you won’t have a serious bill,” said Young, who was among eight lawmakers invited to discuss the infrastructure plan.
Providing broadband to Alaskans in remote communities, improving infrastructure for Alaskans’ drinking water, estimated at $987 million, and upgrading Alaska’s trains and public transportation would be part of the federal package.
The plan would modernize Veterans Administration health care facilities in Alaska, where close to 70,000 veterans reside. It would increase home weatherization assistance, fortify Alaska's buildings from extreme weather events, and invest in clean energy development across the state.
The infrastructure package — which would be funded through an increase in the corporate income tax and global minimum tax — would create thousands of jobs in the United States, in areas that range from construction and transportation to clean energy and weatherization.
Young — the longest-serving member of Congress — said that he advised the president to be cautious about the goals of the bill and “even the very definition of infrastructure.”
“Roads, bridges and ports are undoubtedly infrastructure, and I believe that energy grids, broadband and clean water can fit the definition as well,” Young said after the two-hour closed door meeting with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “But I have concern that moving too far beyond this could sink the bill.”
President Biden told reporters later that he is willing to negotiate the infrastructure program and its funding. “I think everyone acknowledges that we need a significant increase in infrastructure. It’s going to get down to what we call infrastructure.”
The White House released a statement after the meeting noting a “systemic lack of investment” in the nation’s roads, bridges and other areas that has persisted for decades. The White House provided a state-by-state look at infrastructure needs and proposed spending.
“We don’t have a lot of work to do to persuade the American people that U.S. infrastructure needs major improvement,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Fox News prior to the meeting.
Young emphasized Monday that Congress and the Biden Administration need to make infrastructure a priority. He also expressed early optimism for Biden’s plan.
“We are very early in this process, and no legislative text currently exists,” Young said. Monday’s meeting “was a starting point, and the president and my colleagues agreed that urgent action is needed.
“I am grateful to the president for asking me to share my perspective and expertise, and I look forward to continuing to work with those on both sides of the aisle who want to make sure that America's infrastructure is firing on all cylinders in the 21st century and beyond.”
Young was among eight lawmakers who met with Biden and Harris. While Biden has invited moderate Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine to Oval Office discussions, the four Democrats and four Republicans do not represent key centrist votes, yet they came from diverse states across the United States.
In addition to Young, the lawmakers who spoke to Biden were Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Reps. Don Payne (D-NJ), Garret Graves (R-LA) and David Price (D-NC).
Other Republican lawmakers in attendance were critical of the Biden infrastructure package. Wicker of Mississippi described the package as a “massive social welfare spending plan” combined with a “massive tax increase.”
The plan calls for increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and raising more revenue from international operations of major companies.
But Young urged caution, noting that “We are very early in this process, and no legislative text currently exists. Today was a starting point, and the president and my colleagues agreed that urgent action is needed.
“We must find a path forward on infrastructure, and I believe we can do it,” Young said. “As chairman of the Transportation Committee, I was very proud when we were able to get a significant bipartisan package signed into law during my tenure, and I believe we can do it again.
“President Biden shared my optimism that there is an appetite for bipartisanship, and I appreciated that he listened to my ideas on the scope of the bill and funding mechanisms.”
