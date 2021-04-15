Alaska Rep. Don Young, a longtime supporter of Puerto Rico statehood, is backing federal legislation that would put the territory on a course to become the 51st state.
Stating that “it’s long overdue,” Young pledged to support legislation carried by Rep. Jennifer Gonzalez (R-Puerto Rico) to move Puerto Rico to statehood. Gonzalez is a nonvoting member of Congress.
Young testified this week at a legislative hearing on the Puerto Rico Statehood Admissions Act. The bill is co-sponsored by Gonzalez and Florida Rep. Darren Soto, who is of Puerto Rican descent.
As a state, Puerto Rico would be represented by voting members of Congress, in both the U.S. House and Senate.
“I believe in Jennifer [Gonzalez’s] bill,” Young said at the congressional hearing. “It’s time. It's long overdue. Puerto Rico was supposed to be the state after Alaska, even before Alaska,” he said referring to Alaska advancing to statehood on Jan. 3, 1959.
In November 2020, more than 50 percent of Puerto Rican residents voted for statehood. “The people have spoken,” Young said, referring to the referendum. “Let’s have the vote.”
Gonzalez thanked Young on Twitter for his support. She noted that her bill “follows the exact same procedure established for Alaska and Hawaii prior to their admission as States.”
In his legislative testimony, Young addressed concerns by some Republicans that Puerto Rico will be a blue state.
Young — the longest-serving member of Congress — warned colleagues in Congress: “Don't prethink what they will be, because it does not work out that way.
“They said the same about Alaska, and now we are all Republicans. Hawaii was supposed to be Republican,” when it votes Democrat.
Like Puerto Rico is today, Alaska previously was a territory of the United States.
“Instead of Puerto Rico becoming a state, Hawaii became a state. It was the wrong pecking order,” he said. “I like Jennifer’s bill. Let’s not take and plow fields that have been plowed before.”
Young also told supporters of the bill: “You have a person who will work hard with you to try to achieve the goals of what this bill tries to do.”
Young is a long-time advocate of Puerto Rican statehood. In 2017, after a visit to the territory to observe elections there, he said: “I’ve been involved in this issue since 1996. Had the first vote on the floor of the House — passed by one vote. It is time we stop colonizing Puerto Rico.
"It’s time that we recognize 3.5 million Puerto Rican citizens of America. It’s time that the Congress steps up and does their job — to take and make them a state as they have spoken."
