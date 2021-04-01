A rally in Fairbanks will offer comments from Native leaders and updated spring plans about missing Alaskans.
The rally is noon to 1 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Tanana Chiefs Conference at the Chief Peter John Tribal Building, 122 First Ave. The public is invited to attend and bring signs, if possible. Social distancing and mask wearing will be in effect. Attendees are asked to wear red to show support of missing Alaskans.
The rally is hosted by Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Native Association and Doyon, Limited. For more information, contact organizer Peter Captain at 907-347-6679.