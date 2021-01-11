Nicholas Petit has won the Copper Basin 300 again, finishing in 2 days, 1 hour and 55 minutes and arriving at the finish line in Glennallen shortly before noon on Monday.
Petit and his team had led since the second checkpoint at Sourdough Creek and it was his race to lose when he left the final checkpoint 47 minutes ahead of the next musher out.
This makes four Copper Basin wins in row for Petit, who finished the race at 11:51 a.m. on Monday, nearly 40 minutes ahead of second place Joar Leifseth Ulsom, who hit the finish line at 12:30 p.m., followed by Gunnar Johnson 8 minutes later.
Petit finished the race with 10 dogs, Ulsom finished with eight and Johnson with nine.
Matt Hall and Jacob Witkop rounded out the top five finishers, with times of 2 days, 3 hours, 57 minutes and 2 days, 4 hours and 1 minute respectively.
By press time Monday evening Julie Ahnen, Jeffrey Deeter and Hunter Keefe had also finished in sixth, seventh and eighth.
The race began on Saturday with 32 mushers; seven had scratched as of Monday evening. Fairbanks area mushers Jeff Reid, Philip Hanke and Shaynee Traska all scratched.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrarra at 459-7575.