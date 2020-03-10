A paratrooper from the 1st Squadron — Airborne, 40th Cavalry Regiment, was found dead in his barracks at U.S. Army Alaska Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Saturday.
Spc. Jason Alexander Thomas, an infantryman, was found unresponsive in his barracks room. Emergency responders transported Thomas to the 673d Medical Group hospital where medical personnel continued life-saving efforts. Thomas was declared dead at about 5:30 p.m.
Thomas, 23, of Philadelphia, joined the Army in March 2016 and served at Fort Benning and Fort Stewart, Georgia, before arriving in Alaska in April 2019. His awards included the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Expert Infantry Badge.
"Jason was exactly what we wanted in a paratrooper— tireless in his efforts, aggressive in his pursuits, and passionate about our business,” said Lt. Col. Josh Gaspard, 1st Squadron - Airborne, 40th Cavalry Regiment commander. “His untimely passing has created a ripple effect across the Denali Squadron. Our sincere condolences go out to Jason's family, friends, and fellow paratroopers."
The circumstances of his death are under investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.
