Patrick Frymark has been a teacher for almost a decade. In a normal school year, he would be “in a groove” by now.
But this is no normal school year due to COVID-19, and Frymark still feels like he goes home after work wondering how things could be better.
Sixty percent of teachers surveyed by the Fairbanks Education Association reported that things are not going well or that their workload is unsustainable, according to a survey of 108 teachers in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. It was conducted by the teachers union in February. The school district has about 900 teachers.
Part of the survey was shared with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. Multiple public school teachers were interviewed by phone and by email. They described their work day and what makes this school year so challenging.
“A lot of the burden is that we have had to continually reinvent the way we teach — not just what we teach but how we teach it,” said Frymark, who teaches math and geography at North Pole Middle School and is on the FEA board of directors.
Teachers redid lesson plans last fall to teach to students at home when COVID-19 cases were surging and school started online. They retooled lesson plans again when schools opened, and they wound up teaching both in-person and online students at the same time. Their email inboxes are stuffed with more correspondence than ever, and they are spending more time troubleshooting technology problems.
Teachers need to be prepared to move their lessons online at any time in case the class goes into quarantine.
Frymark said it’s hard to do good work while teaching both in-person and online students at the same time.
“Adapting those activities so that they are equitable for remote students is really time consuming,” he said. “Best practices for remote teaching and best practices for teaching in the classroom have very little overlap.”
While the school day was shortened and teachers have more planning time this year, it wasn’t enough time to deal with the workload, he said.
Elizabeth Alexander teaches English at North Pole High School.
“Right now, I’m working six days a week. I make myself take Saturday completely off from school related things, but I don’t always honor that,” she said in an emailed answer to questions. Alexander is also an FEA director.
Her work day starts with preparation time.
“This time is precious because once I start teaching, the rest of the day is a whirlwind,” she wrote.
Alexander said she receives about 30 emails a day from district administrators, her school’s administration, the union, parents, co-workers and students.
“I’m guessing I spend at least an hour every day just in email alone. During this work time, I might also have to attend a meeting or discuss something with a colleague. Other than that, I am either making lesson plans, setting up things for students or grading student work.”
A few minutes before class starts, Alexander said she must log into three different programs and open multiple tabs on her computer.
“Starting class is not as crisp and clean as I wish that it was,” she wrote. “It’s a constant readjustment as each student arrives. Now instead of forgetting their pencils, they show up without a charged computer and cord. Fixing that sounds easy, but it isn’t because now students use all sorts of different devices to do their work so I can’t always find the cord that they need.”
“Students come into class late both in-person and online so that causes disruption,” Alexander wrote.
She bounces between her in-person and online students, she said.
“Once a class ends, I sprint to the restroom, wipe down the desks as part of our mitigation plan, switch the materials over for the next class and do it again.”
Amy Gallaway, 2020 Alaska Teacher of the Year, teaches history, government and career education at West Valley High School. For her, a big challenge this year has been trying to foster meaningful class discussions across platforms. She said “authentic and deep student engagement is very hard and much more shallow than pre-pandemic.”
Some of her online students are a black square on the screen because they don’t turn on their cameras.
The students who come to school, “are seated for five hours a day, behind masks and behind screens,” Gallaway said.
“It is really a Herculean effort to get in-person and remote students to really engage in such a strange environment,” she wrote.
Gallaway said it’s easier to get to know her in-person students versus her online students, who need parental support.
“This teaching does not allow for much spontaneity and is very regimented,” she said.
School district Superintendent Karen Gaborik acknowledged that education workers have been asked to adapt a lot this school year.
“All our educators have dedicated an incredible amount of time and energy providing high quality learning experiences for all of our students,” she said in a prepared statement. “This year has required more of our entire system than we ever could have imagined. COVID forced us to shift quickly, with very little notice, many times. I applaud our entire staff for their commitment to the work and the resilience they have modeled for our students, families and community.”
