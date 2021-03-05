Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) deck department work in below freezing temperatures to remove ice from the ship’s deck and deck equipment while underway in the Chukchi Sea, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. The 44-year-old heavy icebreaker is underway for a months-long Arctic deployment to protect the nation’s maritime sovereignty and security throughout the region. U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham.