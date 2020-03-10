In response to global market crashes amid the growing COVID-19 crisis, oil prices in Alaska and around the world have taken a nosedive over the last week. As of Monday, Western Texas Intermediate crude oil had fallen to $31.82 per barrel. Brent Crude, the international standard, sat at $34.36 — a more than $10 drop from Friday — and as of Sunday afternoon Alaska North Slope crude was priced at $49.48.
While some experts are concerned over the international trend downward, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy appeared unphased by the sudden drop during a meeting with reporters Monday.
“It’s not the end of the world. I see these things as a momentary glitch,” Dunleavy said, noting the crash impacts Alaska in the short term but he doesn’t think it will last. “There’s nothing there to panic about at this point.”
The governor seemed similarly unruffled over the continuing stock market crash.
“I too believe that the underlying fundamentals in the U.S. economy remains strong. That’s going to be temporary as well,” Dunleavy said, adding the he believes the economy will come back “really strong.” “Oil will work itself out and the economic will as well.”
As of Monday morning, the governor had changed nothing in his proposed budget provided to the Legislature in December. He told reporters Monday morning he wanted to avoid “knee jerk reactions.”
Alaska Oil and Gas Association CEO and President Kara Moriarty noted Monday that Alaska hasn’t seen prices this low in nearly half a decade.
“We’ve certainly had prices that dipped to $28 a barrel or so in 2015,” Moriarty said. “The industry in Alaska had a tough year, I recall. It was cash flow negative.”
But for now, Moriarty said it’s anyone’s guess what the market will do over the coming weeks.
“I think it’s just a reminder that the only thing predictable about oil prices is that they’re unpredictable,” she said. “It’s a painful reminder that Alaska is part of a global oil market. It’s a commodity that’s sold on an international stage and there are things like viruses and political standoffs that cannot be predicted. So for Alaskans, they become more painfully aware than most sooner because of the dependency of oil on the state budget. But how long this lasts? It’s too soon to tell. I don’t know that anyone can accurately predict what’s going to happen and how long these prices will continue.”
Moriarty said the price drop is a reminder to Alaskans and policy makers to “focus on things you can control and (oil) price isn’t one of them.”
