On Tuesday about 3:10 p.m., Alaska State Troopers in Bethel were notified that a Village Police Officer in Nunapitchuk had been shot by someone who was being secured in the Nunapitchuk Public Safety Building.
The suspect escaped the holding facility after the shooting and a search was begun. Troopers learned the suspect, identified as Daris Larson, 37, of Nunapitchuk had fled on a snowmachine and was en route to Bethel, about 25 miles away.
The Southern Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), troopers and state aircraft began a search for Larson and took him into custody in Bethel about 8 p.m. with assistance from the Bethel Police Department.
Larson has been charged with attempted murder, assault, escape and misconduct involving a weapon. He was remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.
The injured VPO was flown to Bethel for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.