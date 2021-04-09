It’s been over three weeks since the state reported a death from Covid-19.
While hospitalizations have been at about 35 people on any given day in Alaska since at least March 25, the state has reported no deaths since that day.
Alaska hasn’t gone this long without a Covid-19 death reported in at least six months, state data shows. Virus deaths have dropped off even as cases have started to rise again.
“We’re grateful. That’s for sure,” said Darlene Supplee, executive director at the Fairbanks Senior Center, which has been helping in an effort to get older adults vaccinated. “I understand the cases are rising but the deaths are not, which is awesome.”
Covid-19 has hit elderly people the hardest. Most of the 313 resident and non-resident deaths listed on Alaska’s Covid-19 data dashboard were people aged 60 or older.
Joe McLaughlin, state epidemiologist, said prioritizing high risk groups for the vaccine has contributed to the decline in deaths.
Vaccinations started in December, and the data shows that deaths have declined every month since.
About a third of Alaskans age 16 and older have reportedly been vaccinated.
“Vaccinations are far and away the very best tool we have to prevent deaths as well as serious cases of Covid-19,” McLaughlin said. “We're feeling very optimistic because of the vaccines. Vaccines are a way to get back to normal and our way out of the pandemic.”
More than half of the overall Covid-19 deaths counted in Alaska were reported during the months of November and December.
Since then, hospital care has improved greatly, McLaughlin added.
The statewide Covid-19 alert level remains high, and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services continues to recommend that people “take action” by getting vaccinated, wearing a face covering, avoiding crowds and staying six feet apart from others.
A spokeswoman at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported they had one Covid-19 patient on Friday.
