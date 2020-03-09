The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings go to www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 452-4448. AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.

 

Committee Meetings

 

Monday

7:45 a.m. Senate Finance Corrections Subcommittee

Presentation: Reentry & Recidivism Reduction

8 a.m. House Education Committee

HB 153 Pre-Elementary Programs/Funding

HB 204 Pre-K/Elem Ed Programs/Funding; Reading

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 159 Medical Education Program

HB 185 Registration Of Boats: Exemption — public testimony

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

HB 96 Pioneers’ Home And Veterans’ Home Rates — public testimony

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

HB 240 Regulate Pfas Use; Fire/Water Safety

HB 138 National Resource Water Designation

1:30pm House Finance Committee

HB 259 Supplemental PFD For 2019 Recipients

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

State Medical Board - David Boswell

SB 229 Liability Of Consulting Physicians — public testimony

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

— Public Testimony on All Appointees —

Commission on Legislative Ethics

- Deb Fancher

- Lee Holmes

Commission for Human Rights

- William Craig

- Elizabeth Engle

- Kyle Foster

- Evelyn Falzerano

SJR 13 Const. Am: Prohibit Abortion/Funding

Presentation: SJR 13 Slide Presentation by Lisa Hart, Staff to Senator Hughes

3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee

Presentation: Impact of Forever Chemicals & the Health Effects of PFOA & PFOS-Related

Contamination by:

- Rob Bilott, Author of Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, & One Lawyer’s Twenty-Year Battle Against DuPont

- Alaska Community Action on Toxics

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations

HB 301 Electrician & Plumber Apprenticeships

SB 52 Alcoholic Beverage Control; Alcohol Reg

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

SB 189 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge — public testimony

SB 193 Electric Utility Liability

 

Tuesday

8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee

HB 174 Minimum Age To Possess Nicotine/Ecig Product — public testimony

8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Special Committee

HB 287 Village Public Safety Officer Grants — public testimony

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 24 Limited Teacher Certificates; Languages

HB 155 AK Performance Scholarship; Eligibility

HB 181 Public Schools: Mental Health Education

9 a.m. Legislative Council

Presentation: Ranked-Choice Voting Initiative Hearing per AS 24.05.186 by

- Cori Mills, Dept. of Law

- Megan Wallace & Noah Klein, Legislative Legal

- Gail Fenumiai, Div. of Elections

11:00am House Fisheries Committee

HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge — public testimony

1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee

HJR 27 Federal Investment In Port Of Alaska

1 p.m. House Transportation Committee

HB 253 Sale, Transfer, Or Disposal Of Ferries — public testimony

SB 115 Motor Fuel Tax; Ev Reg. Fee

1 p.m. Senate Administration Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY 21 Budget

1 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 300 Perm Fund: Approps Fr Earnings Reserve

HB 306 PFD/GF Approps; Earnings Reserve

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

— Public Testimony on All Appointees —

Board of Direct-Entry Midwives — Amanda Penwell

Board of Psychologists & Psychological Examiners

- Bradley McConnell

- Bernard Gatewood

- Christina Durham

Board of Nursing — Lena Lafferty

Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers

- Wendy Lawrence

Board of Architects, Engineers & Land Surveyors

- Fred Wallis

SB 182 Age For Nicotine/E-Cig; Tax E-Cig.

SB 68 Dental Hygienist Advanced PRAC Permit — public testimony

3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee

HB 86 Mental Health Hospital: Contracts/Bids — public testimony

HB 183 Alaska Psychiatric Institute — public testimony

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

HB 233 Electronic Display Of Required Documents — public testimony

HB 264 Proof Of Insurance: Unsatisfied Judgments — public testimony

HB 250 Voter Registration Age — public testimony

HB 307 Expanding Prisoner Access To Computers

HB 285 Alaska Coordinate System Of 2022

HB 228 Sex Offender Registry; Notice To Victims

3:30 p.m. Senate Community & Regional Affairs Committee

SB 194 Advanced Nuclear Reactors — public testimony

SB 218 Road Service Area Consolidation — public testimony

3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee

SB 88 Office Of Administrative Hearings — public testimony

SB 231 Village Public Safety Officer Grants

 

Wednesday

7:30 a.m. Senate Transportation & Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: State Equipment Fleet & State Facilities Services

8 a.m. House Education Committee

HB 237 Approp: Early Literacy Programs

HB 153 Pre-Elementary Programs/Funding

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 127 Dental Hygienist Advanced Prac Permit

HB 182 Sexual Assault Examination Kits: Testing

HB 30 Workers’ Comp: Death; Perm Partial Impair

HB 197 Extend Seismic Hazards Safety Commission — public testimony

HB 223 Naming Vietnam Heli. Pilots’ Mem. Bridge — public testimony

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

SB 137 Extend Board Of Parole — public testimony

SB 172 Extending The State Medical Board — public testimony

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

- Public Defender, Samantha Cherot

- Commission on Judicial Conduct, Todd Fletcher

— public testimony —

HB 290 Alternative To Arrest: Mental Health Ctr.

HB 287 Village Public Safety Officer Grants — public testimony

 

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

HB 138 National Resource Water Designation

HB 151 Electric Reliability Organizations

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 300 Perm Fund: Approps FR Earnings Reserve

HB 306 PFD/GF Approps; Earnings Reserve

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services

SB 179 Nursing: Licensure; Multistate Compact

SB 238 Involuntary Commitment;Protective Custody — public testimony

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

Public Defender Agency - Samantha Cherot

Board of Governors of the Alaska Bar

— William Granger

Alaska Police Standards Council — Daniel Wetherly

State Commission for Human Rights — Jamie Allard

— public testimony on all appointees —

SJR 13 Const. Am: Prohibit ABORTION/FUNDING

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

SB 52 Alcoholic Beverage Control; Alcohol Reg

HB 94 Electronic Smoking Products Excise Tax

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

SB 161 Geothermal Resources -public testimony

Presentation: Geothermal Resources by Steve Masterman, DGGS Director

5:15 p.m. Senate Military & Veterans’ Affairs Finance Subcommittee

Department of Military & Veterans’ Affairs:

FY21 Agency Budget

Invited Testimony by:

- Craig Christenson, Deputy Commissioner, DMVA

- Stephanie Richard, Administrative Services

 

Thursday

7:45am Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Alaska Psychiatric Institute

8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Committee

HJR 29 Anti-Discrimination Act Of 1945 — public testimony

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 268 Muni Bond Bank: Ua, Loan And Bond Limits — public testimony

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

Dept. of Revenue — Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

Professional Teaching Practices Commission

- Lem Wheeles

— public testimony on all appointees —

SB 113 Teachers: National Board Certification — public testimony

SB 149 High School Start Time

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

Confirmation of Governor’s Appointees:

Lucinda Mahoney, Revenue Commissioner

SB 150 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date — public testimony

10 a.m. House Fisheries Special Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

— public testimony on appointees —

- Board of Fisheries, John Wood

- Fishermen’s Fund Advisory & Appeals Council, Marilyn Charles

HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge

1 p.m.House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Transportation Committee

SB 115 Motor Fuel Tax; Ev Reg. Fee — public testimony

HB 273 Abandoned Vehicles; Private Property

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 300 Perm Fund: Approps FR Earnings Reserve — public testimony

HB 306 PFD/GF Approps; Earnings Reserve — public testimony

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

Board of Barbers & Hairdressers

- Cheryl Brantley

- Zera “Blake” Thomas

Board of Nursing - Catherine Hample

— public testimony on all appointees —

SB 68 Dental Hygienist Advanced PRAC Permit

SB 173 License Mobile Intensive Care Paramedics — public testimony

3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee

HB 305 MANDATORY REPORTERS TO OCS; JUDGES

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

- Mental Health Trust Authority Board of Trustees: Anita Halterman, Rhonda Boyles

- State Medical Board: David Boswell, Richard Wein, Steve Parker

— public testimony —

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

HB 190 PFD Allowable Absences

HB 307 Expanding Prisoner Access To Computers

HJR 31 Const Am: Permanent Fund; POMV;Earnings

3 p.m. Senate Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Agency Budget

3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee

SB 210 LICENSE PLATES: SPECIALTY ORGANIZATIONS — public testimony

SB 209 DRIVER LICENSES & IDENT. CARDS FOR INMATE — public testimony

4 p.m. Senate Labor & Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Agency Budget

5:15 p.m. Senate Judiciary Finance Subcommittee

Alaska Judiciary Overview Presentations:

FY21 Agency Budget

Invited Testimony by:

- Doug Wooliver, Deputy Administrative Director, Alaska Court System

- Rhonda McLeod, Chief Financial Officer, Alaska Court System

 

Friday

7:45 a.m. Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Senior Health: Pioneer Homes, Senior & Disabilities Services

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

SB 155 Exploration & Mining Rights; Annual Labor — public testimony

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

HB 290 Alternative To Arrest: Mental Health Ctr.

HB 287 Village Public Safety Officer Grants

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

HB 240 Regulate Pfas Use; Fire/Water Safety — public testimony

HB 218 Salt Water Fishing: Operators/Guides — public testimony

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 300 Perm Fund: APPROPS FR Earnings Reserve

HB 306 PFD/GF Approps; Earnings Reserve

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

State Medical Board

- Samuel Abbate

- Christopher Gay

- Steve Parker

- Richard Wein

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

SB 76 Repeal Workers’ Comp Appeals Commission

SJR 13 Const. Am: Prohibit Abortion/Funding — public testimony

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 91 Naturopaths: Licensing; Practice

HB 301 Electrician & Plumber Apprenticeships — public testimony

HB 27 Regulation Of Flame Retardant Chemicals — public testimony

HB 146 Motor Vehicle Dealers: Applic.; Insurance

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

SJR 15 State Full Share Of Profits In ANWR

SB 184 Extend Fishery Resource Land. Tax Credit

 

Saturday

1:00 p.m. House Education Committee

HB 153 Pre-Elementary Programs/Funding — public testimony

- Please arrive 15 minutes early for sign-in process

- Continue to access meeting through akleg.gov

- Please arrive 15 minutes prior to end of allotted time or testimony will close early

- Select a spokesperson if you are part of a group with the same message

- All Off Net callers must hang up immediately after testifying to keep lines open

- The hearing may be televised on Gavel to Gavel, please check listings