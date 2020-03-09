The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings go to www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 452-4448. AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
Committee Meetings
Monday
7:45 a.m. Senate Finance Corrections Subcommittee
Presentation: Reentry & Recidivism Reduction
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 153 Pre-Elementary Programs/Funding
HB 204 Pre-K/Elem Ed Programs/Funding; Reading
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 159 Medical Education Program
HB 185 Registration Of Boats: Exemption — public testimony
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
HB 96 Pioneers’ Home And Veterans’ Home Rates — public testimony
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 240 Regulate Pfas Use; Fire/Water Safety
HB 138 National Resource Water Designation
1:30pm House Finance Committee
HB 259 Supplemental PFD For 2019 Recipients
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
State Medical Board - David Boswell
SB 229 Liability Of Consulting Physicians — public testimony
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
— Public Testimony on All Appointees —
Commission on Legislative Ethics
- Deb Fancher
- Lee Holmes
Commission for Human Rights
- William Craig
- Elizabeth Engle
- Kyle Foster
- Evelyn Falzerano
SJR 13 Const. Am: Prohibit Abortion/Funding
Presentation: SJR 13 Slide Presentation by Lisa Hart, Staff to Senator Hughes
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
Presentation: Impact of Forever Chemicals & the Health Effects of PFOA & PFOS-Related
Contamination by:
- Rob Bilott, Author of Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, & One Lawyer’s Twenty-Year Battle Against DuPont
- Alaska Community Action on Toxics
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations
HB 301 Electrician & Plumber Apprenticeships
SB 52 Alcoholic Beverage Control; Alcohol Reg
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 189 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge — public testimony
SB 193 Electric Utility Liability
Tuesday
8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee
HB 174 Minimum Age To Possess Nicotine/Ecig Product — public testimony
8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Special Committee
HB 287 Village Public Safety Officer Grants — public testimony
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 24 Limited Teacher Certificates; Languages
HB 155 AK Performance Scholarship; Eligibility
HB 181 Public Schools: Mental Health Education
9 a.m. Legislative Council
Presentation: Ranked-Choice Voting Initiative Hearing per AS 24.05.186 by
- Cori Mills, Dept. of Law
- Megan Wallace & Noah Klein, Legislative Legal
- Gail Fenumiai, Div. of Elections
11:00am House Fisheries Committee
HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge — public testimony
1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee
HJR 27 Federal Investment In Port Of Alaska
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
HB 253 Sale, Transfer, Or Disposal Of Ferries — public testimony
SB 115 Motor Fuel Tax; Ev Reg. Fee
1 p.m. Senate Administration Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY 21 Budget
1 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 300 Perm Fund: Approps Fr Earnings Reserve
HB 306 PFD/GF Approps; Earnings Reserve
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
— Public Testimony on All Appointees —
Board of Direct-Entry Midwives — Amanda Penwell
Board of Psychologists & Psychological Examiners
- Bradley McConnell
- Bernard Gatewood
- Christina Durham
Board of Nursing — Lena Lafferty
Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers
- Wendy Lawrence
Board of Architects, Engineers & Land Surveyors
- Fred Wallis
SB 182 Age For Nicotine/E-Cig; Tax E-Cig.
SB 68 Dental Hygienist Advanced PRAC Permit — public testimony
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
HB 86 Mental Health Hospital: Contracts/Bids — public testimony
HB 183 Alaska Psychiatric Institute — public testimony
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 233 Electronic Display Of Required Documents — public testimony
HB 264 Proof Of Insurance: Unsatisfied Judgments — public testimony
HB 250 Voter Registration Age — public testimony
HB 307 Expanding Prisoner Access To Computers
HB 285 Alaska Coordinate System Of 2022
HB 228 Sex Offender Registry; Notice To Victims
3:30 p.m. Senate Community & Regional Affairs Committee
SB 194 Advanced Nuclear Reactors — public testimony
SB 218 Road Service Area Consolidation — public testimony
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 88 Office Of Administrative Hearings — public testimony
SB 231 Village Public Safety Officer Grants
Wednesday
7:30 a.m. Senate Transportation & Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: State Equipment Fleet & State Facilities Services
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 237 Approp: Early Literacy Programs
HB 153 Pre-Elementary Programs/Funding
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 127 Dental Hygienist Advanced Prac Permit
HB 182 Sexual Assault Examination Kits: Testing
HB 30 Workers’ Comp: Death; Perm Partial Impair
HB 197 Extend Seismic Hazards Safety Commission — public testimony
HB 223 Naming Vietnam Heli. Pilots’ Mem. Bridge — public testimony
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 137 Extend Board Of Parole — public testimony
SB 172 Extending The State Medical Board — public testimony
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
- Public Defender, Samantha Cherot
- Commission on Judicial Conduct, Todd Fletcher
— public testimony —
HB 290 Alternative To Arrest: Mental Health Ctr.
HB 287 Village Public Safety Officer Grants — public testimony
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 138 National Resource Water Designation
HB 151 Electric Reliability Organizations
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 300 Perm Fund: Approps FR Earnings Reserve
HB 306 PFD/GF Approps; Earnings Reserve
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services
SB 179 Nursing: Licensure; Multistate Compact
SB 238 Involuntary Commitment;Protective Custody — public testimony
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
Public Defender Agency - Samantha Cherot
Board of Governors of the Alaska Bar
— William Granger
Alaska Police Standards Council — Daniel Wetherly
State Commission for Human Rights — Jamie Allard
— public testimony on all appointees —
SJR 13 Const. Am: Prohibit ABORTION/FUNDING
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
SB 52 Alcoholic Beverage Control; Alcohol Reg
HB 94 Electronic Smoking Products Excise Tax
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 161 Geothermal Resources -public testimony
Presentation: Geothermal Resources by Steve Masterman, DGGS Director
5:15 p.m. Senate Military & Veterans’ Affairs Finance Subcommittee
Department of Military & Veterans’ Affairs:
FY21 Agency Budget
Invited Testimony by:
- Craig Christenson, Deputy Commissioner, DMVA
- Stephanie Richard, Administrative Services
Thursday
7:45am Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Alaska Psychiatric Institute
8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Committee
HJR 29 Anti-Discrimination Act Of 1945 — public testimony
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 268 Muni Bond Bank: Ua, Loan And Bond Limits — public testimony
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
Dept. of Revenue — Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
Professional Teaching Practices Commission
- Lem Wheeles
— public testimony on all appointees —
SB 113 Teachers: National Board Certification — public testimony
SB 149 High School Start Time
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
Confirmation of Governor’s Appointees:
Lucinda Mahoney, Revenue Commissioner
SB 150 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date — public testimony
10 a.m. House Fisheries Special Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
— public testimony on appointees —
- Board of Fisheries, John Wood
- Fishermen’s Fund Advisory & Appeals Council, Marilyn Charles
HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge
1 p.m.House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
SB 115 Motor Fuel Tax; Ev Reg. Fee — public testimony
HB 273 Abandoned Vehicles; Private Property
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 300 Perm Fund: Approps FR Earnings Reserve — public testimony
HB 306 PFD/GF Approps; Earnings Reserve — public testimony
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
Board of Barbers & Hairdressers
- Cheryl Brantley
- Zera “Blake” Thomas
Board of Nursing - Catherine Hample
— public testimony on all appointees —
SB 68 Dental Hygienist Advanced PRAC Permit
SB 173 License Mobile Intensive Care Paramedics — public testimony
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
HB 305 MANDATORY REPORTERS TO OCS; JUDGES
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
- Mental Health Trust Authority Board of Trustees: Anita Halterman, Rhonda Boyles
- State Medical Board: David Boswell, Richard Wein, Steve Parker
— public testimony —
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 190 PFD Allowable Absences
HB 307 Expanding Prisoner Access To Computers
HJR 31 Const Am: Permanent Fund; POMV;Earnings
3 p.m. Senate Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Agency Budget
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 210 LICENSE PLATES: SPECIALTY ORGANIZATIONS — public testimony
SB 209 DRIVER LICENSES & IDENT. CARDS FOR INMATE — public testimony
4 p.m. Senate Labor & Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Agency Budget
5:15 p.m. Senate Judiciary Finance Subcommittee
Alaska Judiciary Overview Presentations:
FY21 Agency Budget
Invited Testimony by:
- Doug Wooliver, Deputy Administrative Director, Alaska Court System
- Rhonda McLeod, Chief Financial Officer, Alaska Court System
Friday
7:45 a.m. Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Senior Health: Pioneer Homes, Senior & Disabilities Services
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 155 Exploration & Mining Rights; Annual Labor — public testimony
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
HB 290 Alternative To Arrest: Mental Health Ctr.
HB 287 Village Public Safety Officer Grants
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 240 Regulate Pfas Use; Fire/Water Safety — public testimony
HB 218 Salt Water Fishing: Operators/Guides — public testimony
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 300 Perm Fund: APPROPS FR Earnings Reserve
HB 306 PFD/GF Approps; Earnings Reserve
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
State Medical Board
- Samuel Abbate
- Christopher Gay
- Steve Parker
- Richard Wein
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 76 Repeal Workers’ Comp Appeals Commission
SJR 13 Const. Am: Prohibit Abortion/Funding — public testimony
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 91 Naturopaths: Licensing; Practice
HB 301 Electrician & Plumber Apprenticeships — public testimony
HB 27 Regulation Of Flame Retardant Chemicals — public testimony
HB 146 Motor Vehicle Dealers: Applic.; Insurance
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SJR 15 State Full Share Of Profits In ANWR
SB 184 Extend Fishery Resource Land. Tax Credit
Saturday
1:00 p.m. House Education Committee
HB 153 Pre-Elementary Programs/Funding — public testimony
- Please arrive 15 minutes early for sign-in process
- Continue to access meeting through akleg.gov
- Please arrive 15 minutes prior to end of allotted time or testimony will close early
- Select a spokesperson if you are part of a group with the same message
- All Off Net callers must hang up immediately after testifying to keep lines open
- The hearing may be televised on Gavel to Gavel, please check listings