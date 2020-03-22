To support ongoing public health efforts, the Alaska State Legislature is taking the proactive step of closing the Capitol Building in Juneau as well as ALL Legislative Information Offices across the state to public in-person traffic. Assistance will only be available by phone or email beginning 5:00pm on Friday, March 13, 2020. For impacted constituents wishing to testify during a legislative hearing, please call the Fairbanks LIO at 907-452-4448 for further instruction.
The following teleconferences have been scheduled. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings and livestreams go to www.akleg.gov
Committee Meetings
Sunday
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
TBA
Monday
8 a.m. House Education Committee
SB 6Pre-K/Elem Ed Programs/Funding; Reading
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
SB 55Appointments To Court Of Appeals
HB 307Expanding Prisoner Access To Computers
HB 250Voter Registration Age
HB 264Proof Of Insurance: Unsatisfied Judgments
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
1 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SB 179Nursing: Licensure; Multistate Compact
SB 229Liability Of Consulting Physicians
1 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
TBA
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
TBA
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 204State Land Sales; Plats; Rivers -public testimony
SJR 15State Full Share Of Profits In ANWR
SB 184EXTEND Fishery Resource Land. Tax Credit -public testimony
Tuesday
8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee
HB 245DEFINITION OF "DISASTER": CYBERSECURITY -public testimony
8:15 a.m. Senate Transportation Committee
HB 208Renaming College Rd As Alan Boraas Rd
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
Board of Massage Therapists - Kristin Tri
Labor Relations Agency - Patty Burley
Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers - Wendy Lawrence
Real Estate Commission - Samuel Goldman
Board of Professional Counselors - Laura Patin
—public testimony—
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
State Medical Board - Steve Parker
—public testimony—
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
TBA
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
HB 115Absentee Voting -public testimony
HB 113Military Family Employment Preference -public testimony
HB 221State Recognition Of Tribes
Wednesday
8 a.m. House Education Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
Professional Teaching Practices Commission - Lem Wheeles
University of Alaska Board of Regents - Cachet Garrett
Board of Education & Early Development - Keith Hamilton, Lorri Van Diest
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
1 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
State Medical Board - Larry Daugherty
HB 133Juveniles: Justice,Facilites,Treatment
SB 238Involuntary Commitment;Protective Custody
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
TBA
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 86Mental Health Hospital: Contracts/Bids
HB 183Alaska Psychiatric Institute
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
Big Game Commercial Services Board - Peter Buist
Regulatory Commission of Alaska - Robert Pickett
—public testimony on all Appointees—
SB 160Forest Land Use Plans; Timber Sales -public testimony
Thursday
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
TBA
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
State Medical Board - Larry Daugherty
—public testimony—
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
TBA
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
TBA
Friday
8 a.m. House Education Committee
TBA
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
TBA
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
TBA
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
Board of Fisheries - John Wood
SB 70Repeal Ocean Pollution Monitors/Fee -Public Testimony
SB 124Hunting/Fishing Id Cards: Disabled Vets
SB 194Advanced Nuclear Reactors -Public Testimony
HB 203Transportation Of Live Crab -public testimony