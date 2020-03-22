To support ongoing public health efforts, the Alaska State Legislature is taking the proactive step of closing the Capitol Building in Juneau as well as ALL Legislative Information Offices across the state to public in-person traffic. Assistance will only be available by phone or email beginning 5:00pm on Friday, March 13, 2020. For impacted constituents wishing to testify during a legislative hearing, please call the Fairbanks LIO at 907-452-4448 for further instruction.

The following teleconferences have been scheduled. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings and livestreams go to www.akleg.gov 

 

Committee Meetings

Sunday

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

TBA

 

Monday

8 a.m. House Education Committee

SB 6Pre-K/Elem Ed Programs/Funding; Reading

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

SB 55Appointments To Court Of Appeals

HB 307Expanding Prisoner Access To Computers

HB 250Voter Registration Age

HB 264Proof Of Insurance: Unsatisfied Judgments

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

1 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

SB 179Nursing: Licensure; Multistate Compact

SB 229Liability Of Consulting Physicians

1 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

TBA

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

TBA

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

SB 204State Land Sales; Plats; Rivers -public testimony

SJR 15State Full Share Of Profits In ANWR

SB 184EXTEND Fishery Resource Land. Tax Credit -public testimony

 

Tuesday

8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee

HB 245DEFINITION OF "DISASTER": CYBERSECURITY -public testimony

8:15 a.m. Senate Transportation Committee

HB 208Renaming College Rd As Alan Boraas Rd

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

Board of Massage Therapists - Kristin Tri

Labor Relations Agency - Patty Burley

Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers - Wendy Lawrence

Real Estate Commission - Samuel Goldman

Board of Professional Counselors - Laura Patin

—public testimony—

3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

State Medical Board - Steve Parker

—public testimony—

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

TBA

3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee

HB 115Absentee Voting -public testimony

HB 113Military Family Employment Preference -public testimony

HB 221State Recognition Of Tribes

Wednesday 

8 a.m. House Education Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

Professional Teaching Practices Commission - Lem Wheeles

University of Alaska Board of Regents - Cachet Garrett

Board of Education & Early Development - Keith Hamilton, Lorri Van Diest

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

1 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

State Medical Board - Larry Daugherty

HB 133Juveniles: Justice,Facilites,Treatment

SB 238Involuntary Commitment;Protective Custody

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

TBA

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 86Mental Health Hospital: Contracts/Bids

HB 183Alaska Psychiatric Institute

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

Big Game Commercial Services Board - Peter Buist

Regulatory Commission of Alaska - Robert Pickett

—public testimony on all Appointees—

SB 160Forest Land Use Plans; Timber Sales -public testimony

Thursday

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

TBA

3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

State Medical Board - Larry Daugherty

—public testimony—

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

TBA 

3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee

TBA

Friday

8 a.m. House Education Committee

TBA

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

TBA

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

TBA

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

Board of Fisheries - John Wood

SB 70Repeal Ocean Pollution Monitors/Fee -Public Testimony

SB 124Hunting/Fishing Id Cards: Disabled Vets

SB 194Advanced Nuclear Reactors -Public Testimony

HB 203Transportation Of Live Crab -public testimony