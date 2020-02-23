The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings go to www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 452-4448. AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
Committee Meetings
Monday
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
Confirmation of Governor’s Appointees:
University of Alaska Board of Regents
• Cachet Garrett
Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority Board of Trustees
• Anita Halterman
• Rhonda Boyles
SB 47 Physical/Occupational Therapy Bd/Practice — public testimony
9 a.m. Senate Railbelt Electric System Special Committee
SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
HB 124 Electronic Documents And Notarization — public testimony
HB 201 Defense Of Pub. Officer: Ethics Complaint
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 138 National Resource Water Designation
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
HB 234 Approp:Supp; Reapprop; CAP; Amend; CBr
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SB 179 Nursing: Licensure; Multistate Compact — public testimony
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 55 Temp. Appointments To Court Of Appeals — public testimony
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 84 Workers’ Comp: Police, Fire, EMT, Paramed
HB 215 Employer’s Unemployment Insur Rate
HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations — public testimony
3:30 p.m. Senate Public Safety Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY 21 Budget • VPSOs
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 171 Industrial Hemp Program; Manufacturing
SB 150 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date — public testimony
SB 145 Registration Of Boats: Exemption — public testimony
SB 161 Geothermal Resources — public testimony
Tuesday
8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee
Presentation: “The Community Services Fund; A Concept” by Nils Andraessen, Exec. Dir., Alaska Municipal League
8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Special Committee
Presentation: Indian Self-Determination Act
8 a.m. Senate Law Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Budget – Criminal Division
9 a.m. Legislative Council
Presentation: Oil & Gas Initiative Hearing per AS 24.05.186
• Cori Mills, Dept. of Law
• Megan Wallace & Emily Nauman, Legislative Legal
• Dept. of Revenue
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
TBA
10:15 a.m. House Energy Committee
HB 151 Electric Reliability Organizations -public testimony
HB 37 Exemption: Contractors, Electrical Admin.
10:30 a.m. Senate Transportation Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
Board of Marine Pilots • Richard Harris & Lucas Hasenbank
11 a.m. House Fisheries Committee
HB 199 Fisheries Rehabilitation Permits — public testimony
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
• Board of Fisheries
• Fishermen’s Fund Advisory & Appeals Council
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
HB 253 Sale, Transfer, Or Disposal Of Ferries
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
— Public Testimony on All Appointees —
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
Board of Architects, Engineers & Land Surveyors
• Loren Leman
• Fred Wallis
• Jeffrey Garness
• Bob Bell
• Eric Milliken
Fisherman’s Fund Advisory & Appeals Council
• Marilyn Charles
Board of Pharmacy
• Richard Holt
Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers
• Bill Barnes
SB 81 Telephone Cooperatives;Telecommunications
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
Presentations:
• Alaska Health Care: A Changing Landscape by
Jared Kosin, Alaska State Hospital & Nursing Home Assoc.
• Alaska Coalition on Housing & Homelessness by
Michelle DeWitt, Bethel Community Services Foundation
Eileen Arnold, Tundra Women’s Coalition
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 239 Establish State Lottery Board/Lotteries — public testimony
HB 190 PFD Allowable Absences
SB 80 Initiative Severability
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SJR 14 Const. Am: Votes Needed For Veto Override
HB 56 Establish Hmong-American Veterans Day — public testimony
SB 101 March 12: Ashley Johnson-Barr Day — public testimony
HB 109 Military Children School Residency Waiver — public testimony
SJR 18 Women’s Suffrage — public testimony
5:30 p.m. Senate Environmental Conservation Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Department of Environmental Conservation Budget Overview
Wednesday
7:30 a.m. Senate Transportation & Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Aviation • International & Rural Airports
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 236 Increase Base Student Allocation — public testimony
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 6 Pre-K/Elem Ed Programs/Funding; Reading — public testimony
9 a.m. Senate Railbelt Electric System Special Committee
SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
Pending Legislation: VPSOs
HB 146 Motor Vehicle Dealers: Applic.; Insurance — public testimony
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
Presentation: Analysis of “Fair Share Act” Initiative by Rich & Christina Ruggiero, IN3NERGY
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SJR 13 Const. Am: Prohibit Abortion/Funding — public testimony
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 55 Temp. Appointments To Court Of Appeals
SB 191 Trusts, Trustees, Community Property
SB 192 Fiduciary’s Allocation Of Capital Gains — public testimony
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 27 Regulation Of Flame Retardant Chemicals
HB 84 Workers’ Comp: Police, Fire, EMT, Paramed — public testimony
HB 232 Municipal Tax Credits
HB 166 Telephone Cooperatives;Telecommunications — public testimony
3:30 p.m. Senate Public Safety Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY 2021 Budget • Other Increments, Governor’s Amendments & FY 2020 Legislative Intent
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees: — public testimony
Jeremy Price • AOGCC
5 p.m. Joint House and Senate Resources Committees
Presentation: BP/Hilcorp Transaction
5:30 p.m. Senate Revenue Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Department of Revenue Budget Overview
Thursday
7:45 a.m. Senate Corrections Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Population Management
8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee
HB 221 State Recognition Of Tribes
HB 193 Second Verse Of Alaska’s State Song
8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Committee
Presentation: Equity in Rural Alaska
8 a.m. Senate Law Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY 2021 Budget • Continuation as Needed, Other Increments, Governor’s Amendments & FY 2020 Legislative Intent
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
SB 136 State-Tribal Education Compact Schools
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
Presentation: OMB Review of Governor’s FY 21 & FY 20 Supplemental Amendments
SB 152 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
SB 153 Approp: Mental Health Budget
SB 154 Approp: Capital; Supp; Other Approp.
SB 174 Approp:Supp; Reapprop; CAP; Amend; CBR
10 a.m. House Fisheries Special Committee
HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge
10:15 a.m. House Energy Committee
Presentation: Petroleum Fiscal Regime Planning Scenarios by Rich & Christina Ruggiero, IN3NERGY
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
TBA
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
— Public Testimony on All Appointees —
Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:
Workers’ Compensation Board
• Nancy Shaw
Board of Architects, Engineers & Land Surveyors
• Catherine Fritz
SB 182 Age For Nicotine/E-Cig; Tax E-Cig.
Presentation: “Alaska Hire: Zones of Underemployment” by Dan Robinson, DOLWD Research & Analysis
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
HB 242 Prescription Of Opioids; Database
HB 189 Child In Need Of Aid; Notice Of Placement
HB 184 Controlled Sub. Data: Exempt Veterinarian
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 148 Marriage Witnesses — public testimony
Presentation: Alaska Rehabilitation & Reentry
3 p.m. Senate Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Agency Budget
4 p.m. Senate Labor & Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Agency Budget
5:15 p.m. House Children’s Caucus
Presentation: Alaska Early Childhood Education Advocacy Group
5:30 p.m. Senate Commerce, Community & Economic Development Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Budget Department of Commerce, Community & Economic Development
Friday
7:45 a.m. Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Budget Division of Public Assistance
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 181 Public Schools: Mental Health Education
HB 155 AK Performance Scholarship; Eligibility
HB 136 Public Schools: Social/Emotional Learning — public testimony
HB 260 State Education Policy: Early Childhood — public testimony
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 50 Employment Tax For Education Facilities — public testimony
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
Presentation: Analysis of “Fair Share Act”Initiative by Rich & Christina Ruggiero, IN3NERGY
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SB 120 Administration Of Psychotropic Medication — public testimony
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
SB 191 Trusts, Trustees, Community Property
SB 192 Fiduciary’s Allocation Of Capital Gains — public testimony
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 24 Limited Teacher Certificates; Languages — public testimony
HB 91 Naturopaths: Licensing; Practice — public testimony
HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations
HB 84 Workers’ Comp: Police, Fire, EMT, Paramed
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 159 Salt Water Fishing: Operators/Guides
SB 189 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge
Saturday
10 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget