The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings go to www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 452-4448.

 

Committee Meetings

 

 

Monday

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

Confirmation of Governor’s Appointees:

University of Alaska Board of Regents

• Cachet Garrett

Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority Board of Trustees

• Anita Halterman

• Rhonda Boyles

SB 47 Physical/Occupational Therapy Bd/Practice — public testimony

9 a.m. Senate Railbelt Electric System Special Committee

SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

HB 124 Electronic Documents And Notarization — public testimony

HB 201 Defense Of Pub. Officer: Ethics Complaint

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

HB 138 National Resource Water Designation

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

HB 234 Approp:Supp; Reapprop; CAP; Amend; CBr

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

SB 179 Nursing: Licensure; Multistate Compact — public testimony

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

SB 55 Temp. Appointments To Court Of Appeals — public testimony

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 84 Workers’ Comp: Police, Fire, EMT, Paramed

HB 215 Employer’s Unemployment Insur Rate

HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations — public testimony

3:30 p.m. Senate Public Safety Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY 21 Budget • VPSOs

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

SB 171 Industrial Hemp Program; Manufacturing

SB 150 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date — public testimony

SB 145 Registration Of Boats: Exemption — public testimony

SB 161 Geothermal Resources — public testimony

 

Tuesday

8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee

Presentation: “The Community Services Fund; A Concept” by Nils Andraessen, Exec. Dir., Alaska Municipal League

8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Special Committee

Presentation: Indian Self-Determination Act

8 a.m. Senate Law Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Budget – Criminal Division

9 a.m. Legislative Council

Presentation: Oil & Gas Initiative Hearing per AS 24.05.186

• Cori Mills, Dept. of Law

• Megan Wallace & Emily Nauman, Legislative Legal

• Dept. of Revenue

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

TBA

10:15 a.m. House Energy Committee

HB 151 Electric Reliability Organizations -public testimony

HB 37 Exemption: Contractors, Electrical Admin.

10:30 a.m. Senate Transportation Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

Board of Marine Pilots • Richard Harris & Lucas Hasenbank

11 a.m. House Fisheries Committee

HB 199 Fisheries Rehabilitation Permits — public testimony

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

• Board of Fisheries

• Fishermen’s Fund Advisory & Appeals Council

1 p.m. House Transportation Committee

HB 253 Sale, Transfer, Or Disposal Of Ferries

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

 

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

— Public Testimony on All Appointees —

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

Board of Architects, Engineers & Land Surveyors

• Loren Leman

• Fred Wallis

• Jeffrey Garness

• Bob Bell

• Eric Milliken

Fisherman’s Fund Advisory & Appeals Council

• Marilyn Charles

Board of Pharmacy

• Richard Holt

Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers

• Bill Barnes

SB 81 Telephone Cooperatives;Telecommunications

3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee

Presentations:

• Alaska Health Care: A Changing Landscape by

Jared Kosin, Alaska State Hospital & Nursing Home Assoc.

• Alaska Coalition on Housing & Homelessness by

Michelle DeWitt, Bethel Community Services Foundation

Eileen Arnold, Tundra Women’s Coalition

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

HB 239 Establish State Lottery Board/Lotteries — public testimony

HB 190 PFD Allowable Absences

SB 80 Initiative Severability

3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee

SJR 14 Const. Am: Votes Needed For Veto Override

HB 56 Establish Hmong-American Veterans Day — public testimony

SB 101 March 12: Ashley Johnson-Barr Day — public testimony

HB 109 Military Children School Residency Waiver — public testimony

SJR 18 Women’s Suffrage — public testimony

5:30 p.m. Senate Environmental Conservation Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Department of Environmental Conservation Budget Overview

 

Wednesday

7:30 a.m. Senate Transportation & Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Aviation • International & Rural Airports

8 a.m. House Education Committee

HB 236 Increase Base Student Allocation — public testimony

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

SB 6 Pre-K/Elem Ed Programs/Funding; Reading — public testimony

9 a.m. Senate Railbelt Electric System Special Committee

SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

Pending Legislation: VPSOs

HB 146 Motor Vehicle Dealers: Applic.; Insurance — public testimony

 

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

Presentation: Analysis of “Fair Share Act” Initiative by Rich & Christina Ruggiero, IN3NERGY

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

SJR 13 Const. Am: Prohibit Abortion/Funding — public testimony

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

SB 55 Temp. Appointments To Court Of Appeals

SB 191 Trusts, Trustees, Community Property

SB 192 Fiduciary’s Allocation Of Capital Gains — public testimony

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 27 Regulation Of Flame Retardant Chemicals

HB 84 Workers’ Comp: Police, Fire, EMT, Paramed — public testimony

HB 232 Municipal Tax Credits

HB 166 Telephone Cooperatives;Telecommunications — public testimony

3:30 p.m. Senate Public Safety Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY 2021 Budget • Other Increments, Governor’s Amendments & FY 2020 Legislative Intent

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees: — public testimony

Jeremy Price • AOGCC

5 p.m. Joint House and Senate Resources Committees

Presentation: BP/Hilcorp Transaction

5:30 p.m. Senate Revenue Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Department of Revenue Budget Overview

 

Thursday

7:45 a.m. Senate Corrections Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Population Management

8 a.m. House Community & Regional Affairs Committee

HB 221 State Recognition Of Tribes

HB 193 Second Verse Of Alaska’s State Song

8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Committee

Presentation: Equity in Rural Alaska

8 a.m. Senate Law Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY 2021 Budget • Continuation as Needed, Other Increments, Governor’s Amendments & FY 2020 Legislative Intent

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

SB 136 State-Tribal Education Compact Schools

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

Presentation: OMB Review of Governor’s FY 21 & FY 20 Supplemental Amendments

SB 152 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

SB 153 Approp: Mental Health Budget

SB 154 Approp: Capital; Supp; Other Approp.

SB 174 Approp:Supp; Reapprop; CAP; Amend; CBR

10 a.m. House Fisheries Special Committee

HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge

10:15 a.m. House Energy Committee

Presentation: Petroleum Fiscal Regime Planning Scenarios by Rich & Christina Ruggiero, IN3NERGY

1 p.m. House Transportation Committee

TBA

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

— Public Testimony on All Appointees —

Consideration of Governor’s Appointees:

Workers’ Compensation Board

• Nancy Shaw

Board of Architects, Engineers & Land Surveyors

• Catherine Fritz

SB 182 Age For Nicotine/E-Cig; Tax E-Cig.

Presentation: “Alaska Hire: Zones of Underemployment” by Dan Robinson, DOLWD Research & Analysis

3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee

HB 242 Prescription Of Opioids; Database

HB 189 Child In Need Of Aid; Notice Of Placement

HB 184 Controlled Sub. Data: Exempt Veterinarian

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

HB 148 Marriage Witnesses — public testimony

Presentation: Alaska Rehabilitation & Reentry

3 p.m. Senate Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Agency Budget

4 p.m. Senate Labor & Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Agency Budget

5:15 p.m. House Children’s Caucus

Presentation: Alaska Early Childhood Education Advocacy Group

5:30 p.m. Senate Commerce, Community & Economic Development Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Budget Department of Commerce, Community & Economic Development

 

Friday

7:45 a.m. Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Budget Division of Public Assistance

8 a.m. House Education Committee

HB 181 Public Schools: Mental Health Education

HB 155 AK Performance Scholarship; Eligibility

HB 136 Public Schools: Social/Emotional Learning — public testimony

HB 260 State Education Policy: Early Childhood — public testimony

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

SB 50 Employment Tax For Education Facilities — public testimony

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

Presentation: Analysis of “Fair Share Act”Initiative by Rich & Christina Ruggiero, IN3NERGY

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

SB 120 Administration Of Psychotropic Medication — public testimony

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

SB 191 Trusts, Trustees, Community Property

SB 192 Fiduciary’s Allocation Of Capital Gains — public testimony

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 24 Limited Teacher Certificates; Languages — public testimony

HB 91 Naturopaths: Licensing; Practice — public testimony

HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations

HB 84 Workers’ Comp: Police, Fire, EMT, Paramed

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

SB 159 Salt Water Fishing: Operators/Guides

SB 189 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge

 

Saturday

10 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget