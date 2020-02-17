The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings go to www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 452-4448. AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.

Committee Meetings

Monday

7:45 a.m. Senate Corrections Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Department and Budget overview

8 a.m. House Education Committee

HB 181 Public Schools: Mental Health Education — public testimony

9 a.m. Joint Senate and House Education Committees

Presentation: State Board of Education Annual Report to the Alaska Legislature by James Fields, State Board Chair

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

Presentation: Labor Contract & Monetary Terms by Kate Sheehan, Director, Division of Personnel & Labor Relations

9 a.m. Senate Railbelt Electric System Special Committee

SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony

12 p.m. House Judiciary Finance Subcommittee

Judiciary FY21 Operating Budget Closeout

12:15 p.m. House Law Finance Subcommittee

Dept. of Law FY21 Operating Budget Close Out

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

HB 201 Defense Of Pub. Officer: Ethics Complaint

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

HB 138 National Resource Water Designation

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

Presentation: Subcommittee FY21 Budget Closeouts

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

SB 173 License Mobile Intensive Care Paramedics — public testimony

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 24 Limited Teacher Certificates; Languages

3:30 p.m. Senate Public Safety Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY 2021 Budget — Alaska State Troopers

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

SB 145 Registration Of Boats: Exemption — public testimony

SB 70 Repeal Ind. Ocean Pollution Monitors/Fee

Presentation: The Spill Prevention & Response (SPAR) Program by the Department of Environmental Conservation

4 p.m. House Legislature Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Budget Closeout

4 p.m. House Revenue Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Budget Closeout

4:30 p.m. House Labor & Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY 21 Budget Closeout

5:30 p.m. Senate Environmental Conservation Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Department of Environmental Conservation Budget Overview

Tuesday

8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Special Committee

Presentation: Alaska Tribal Child Welfare Compact

HB 221 State Recognition Of Tribes — public testimony

9 a.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

FY21 Subcommittee Budget Closeouts

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

SB 169 License Plates: Council On Arts — public testimony

SB 113 Teachers: National Board Certification

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

Presentation: Medicaid Enrollment & Spending Long-Term Forecast by Commissioner Adam Crum, DHSS & Ted Helvoigt, Economist, Evergreen Economics

11 a.m. Joint Session of the Senate and House Chambers

Annual Address by the Honorable Lisa Murkowski, United States Senate

1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Special Committee

TBA: Bills Previously Heard

1 p.m. House Transportation Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees: Board of Marine Pilots — public testimony

1:30 p.m. Senate Fish & Game Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Budget Overview

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

Presentation: MESA Long-Term Medicaid Spending in Alaska Forecast Report by Ted Helvoigt, Vice President, Evergreen Economics 

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees — public testimony on all appointees

• Board of Examiners in Optometry — Pamela Steffes

• Workers Compensation Board — Lake Williams

• Board of Professional Counselors — Eleanor Vinson

• Workers Compensation Appeals Commission — Deirdre Ford & Amy Steele

SB 172 Extending The State Medical Board — public testimony

3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee

Presentations:

• "Improving public health with comprehensive sex education” by Samantha McNelly, Zoe Kaplan, Sammy Stevens, & Zafara Strain; Anchorage Teen Council Members Michaela Goodman, Juneau Teen Council Member

• “Statewide Suicide Prevention Council” by Beverly Schoonover, Exec. Dir., Alaska Mental

Health Board & Advisory Board on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

SB 144 Establish June 7 As Walter Harper Day

HB 74 Repeal Ind. Ocean Pollution Monitors/Fee — public testimony

HB 239 Establish State Lottery Board/Lotteries

3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee

SB 137 Extend Board Of Parole — public testimony

SB 177 Driving Without A License: Penalty — public testimony

HB 109 Military Children School Residency Waiver — public testimony

SB 169 License Plates: Council On Arts — public testimony

5:30 p.m. House University of Alaska Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Budget Closeout

Wednesday

7:30 a.m. Senate Transportation & Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Roads/Highways/Bridges

8 a.m. House Education Committee

HB 155 AK Performance Scholarship; Eligibility — public testimony

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

SB 52 Alcoholic Beverage Control; Alcohol Reg — public testimony

9 a.m. Senate Railbelt Electric System Special Committee

SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

HB 203 Transportation Of Live Crab — public testimony

HB 137 Limit Nonresident Taking Of Big Game — public testimony

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

Presentation: Department of Health & Social Services Update by Commissioner Adam Crum

1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee

Presentations:

• Legislative Affairs Agency Legal Counsel

• Oversight of 2019 Report by LAA Legal

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 91 Naturopaths: Licensing; Practice

SB 106 Homeowner/Renter Insurance Renewal — public testimony

HB 113 Military Family Employment Preference — public testimony

3:30 p.m. Senate Public Safety Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Budget — Alaska State Troopers

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

Presentation: Revenue from Alaska's Resources by the Department of Natural Resources & the Department of Revenue

SB 155 Exploration & Mining Rights; Annual Labor — public testimony

5 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds — public testimony

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget — public testimony

Public testimony is scheduled by location

5-6 p.m. *Juneau

6:45-8 p.m. *Sitka, Petersburg, Delta Junction, Unalaska, Dillingham, Glennallen and Tok

5-8 p.m. *Call-In

• Select a spokesperson if you are part of a group with the same message

• All callers must hang up immediately after testifying to keep lines open

• Continue to access meeting through akleg.gov

• The hearing may be televised on Gavel to Gavel, please check listings

• Please arrive 15 min. early for sign-in process

• Please arrive 30 min. prior to end of allotted time or testimony will close early

• Send written testimony to housefinance@akleg.gov by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.

5 p.m. Senate Military & Veterans Affairs Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Department of Military & Veterans' Affairs, Overview of Fiscal Situation, Program Requirements, Agency History & Introduction of Governor's DMVA FY21 Budget Request

Invited Testimony by:

• Craig Christenson, Deputy Commissioner, DMVA

• Stephanie Richard, Administrative Service Director, Office of Management & Budget

5:30 p.m. Senate Revenue Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Department of Revenue Budget Overview

Thursday

7:45 a.m. Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY21 Department Overview

8 a.m. Joint House State Affairs and the House Tribal Affairs Committees

Presentation: REAL ID Implementation

8 a.m. Senate Law Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: FY 2021 Budget — Civil Division

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

SB 149 High School Start Time

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

Presentation: AIDEA & Alaska Development Team:

• Commissioner Julie Anderson, DCCED

• Deputy Commissioner John Springsteen, DCCED

• Tom Boutin, Executive Director, AIDEA

10:15 a.m. House Energy Committee

HB 151 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony

HB 232 Municipal Tax Credits — public testimony

11 a.m. House Fisheries Special Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

Fishermen's Fund Advisory & Appeals Council

HB 218 Salt Water Fishing: Operators/Guides

HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge

1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Special Committee

TBA

1 p.m. House Transportation Committee

Pending Legislation: Alaska Marine Highway System

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

• Board of Barbers & Hairdressers — Michelle McMullin

• Occupational Safety & Health Review Board — Vincent Perez

— Public testimony on all appointees

Presentation: "Alaska Hire, Title 36 Analysis" by Joe Dunham, DOLWD Wage & Hour

3 p.m. Joint House Health & Social Services and the House Labor & Commerce Committees

Presentation: Alaska Healthcare Transformation Project by Sandra Heffern & Christine Marasigan

HB 229 Health Information/Database/Public Corp.

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

SB 144 Establish June 7 As Walter Harper Day — public testimony

HB 148 Marriage Witnesses

HB 225 Prostitution/Trafficking; Vacate Convict.

3 p.m. Senate Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee

Presentations:

• Synopsis on Subcommittee Binders

• FY21 Agency Budget Highlights

• Challenges & Successes

3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee

Consideration of Governor's Appointees:

Alaska Police Standards Council

• Ed Mercer — Juneau

• Joseph White — Ketchikan

• Jennifer Winkelman — Juneau

• Daniel Weatherly — Anchor Point

4 p.m. Senate Labor & Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee

Presentations:

• Synopsis on Subcommittee Binders

• FY21 Agency Budget Highlights

• Challenges & Successes

5 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds — public testimony

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget — public testimony

Public testimony is scheduled by location

5-6:30 p.m. *Fairbanks

6:45-8 p.m. *Homer, Kenai, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Mat-Su and Seward

5-8 p.m. *Call-In

• Select a spokesperson if you are part of a group with the same message

• All callers must hang up immediately after testifying to keep lines open

• Continue to access meeting through akleg.gov

• The hearing may be televised on Gavel to Gavel, please check listings

• Please arrive 15 min. early for sign-in process

• Please arrive 30 min. prior to end of allotted time or testimony will close early

• Send written testimony to housefinance@akleg.gov by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.

5 p.m. Senate Judiciary Finance Subcommittee

Alaska Judiciary Overview Presentations: Operations of the Alaska Court System, The Alaska Judicial Council & The Alaska Commission on Judicial Conduct by:

• Doug Wooliver, Deputy Administrative Director, Alaska Court System

• Rhonda McLeod, Chief Financial Officer, Alaska Court System

5:30 p.m. Senate Commerce, Community & Economic Development Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Department of Commerce, Community & Economic Development Budget Presentation

Friday

7:45 a.m. Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Alaska's Medicaid Program Update

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

TBA

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

SB 104 Appropriation Limit

SB 115 Motor Fuel Tax

1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

HB 124 Electronic Documents And Notarization — public testimony

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

HB 203 Transportation Of Live Crab

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee

SB 134 Medicaid Coverage Of Lic. Counselors — public testimony

3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee

HB 113 Military Family Employment Preference

HB 24 Limited Teacher Certificates; Languages

HB 229 Health Information/Database/Public Corp.

HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee SB 171 Industrial Hemp Program; Manufacturing — public testimony

SB 161 Geothermal Resources — public testimony

SB 150 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date

5 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds — public testimony

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget — public testimony

Public testimony is scheduled by location

5-6:45 p.m. * Anchorage

7-8 p.m. * Bethel, Cordova, Kotzebue, Nome, Valdez, Wrangell & Utqiagvik

5-8 p.m. * Call-In

• Select a spokesperson if you are part of a group with the same message

• All callers must hang up immediately after testifying to keep lines open

• Continue to access meeting through akleg.gov

• The hearing may be televised on Gavel to Gavel, please check listings

• Please arrive 15 min. early for sign-in process

• Please arrive 30 min. prior to end of allotted time or testimony will close early

• Send written testimony to housefinance@akleg.gov by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Saturday

12 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds — public testimony

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget — public testimony

Public testimony is scheduled by location

12 p.m.–3 p.m. *Call-In

• Select a spokesperson if you are part of a group with the same message

• All callers must hang up immediately after testifying to keep lines open

• Continue to access meeting through akleg.gov

• The hearing may be televised on Gavel to Gavel, please check listings

• Please arrive 15 min. early for sign-in process

• Please arrive 30 min. prior to end of allotted time or testimony will close early

• Send written testimony to housefinance@akleg.gov by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.