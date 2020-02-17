The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings go to www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 452-4448. AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
Committee Meetings
Monday
7:45 a.m. Senate Corrections Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Department and Budget overview
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 181 Public Schools: Mental Health Education — public testimony
9 a.m. Joint Senate and House Education Committees
Presentation: State Board of Education Annual Report to the Alaska Legislature by James Fields, State Board Chair
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
Presentation: Labor Contract & Monetary Terms by Kate Sheehan, Director, Division of Personnel & Labor Relations
9 a.m. Senate Railbelt Electric System Special Committee
SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony
12 p.m. House Judiciary Finance Subcommittee
Judiciary FY21 Operating Budget Closeout
12:15 p.m. House Law Finance Subcommittee
Dept. of Law FY21 Operating Budget Close Out
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
HB 201 Defense Of Pub. Officer: Ethics Complaint
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 138 National Resource Water Designation
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
Presentation: Subcommittee FY21 Budget Closeouts
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SB 173 License Mobile Intensive Care Paramedics — public testimony
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 24 Limited Teacher Certificates; Languages
3:30 p.m. Senate Public Safety Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY 2021 Budget — Alaska State Troopers
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 145 Registration Of Boats: Exemption — public testimony
SB 70 Repeal Ind. Ocean Pollution Monitors/Fee
Presentation: The Spill Prevention & Response (SPAR) Program by the Department of Environmental Conservation
4 p.m. House Legislature Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Budget Closeout
4 p.m. House Revenue Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Budget Closeout
4:30 p.m. House Labor & Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY 21 Budget Closeout
5:30 p.m. Senate Environmental Conservation Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Department of Environmental Conservation Budget Overview
Tuesday
8 a.m. House Tribal Affairs Special Committee
Presentation: Alaska Tribal Child Welfare Compact
HB 221 State Recognition Of Tribes — public testimony
9 a.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
FY21 Subcommittee Budget Closeouts
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
SB 169 License Plates: Council On Arts — public testimony
SB 113 Teachers: National Board Certification
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
Presentation: Medicaid Enrollment & Spending Long-Term Forecast by Commissioner Adam Crum, DHSS & Ted Helvoigt, Economist, Evergreen Economics
11 a.m. Joint Session of the Senate and House Chambers
Annual Address by the Honorable Lisa Murkowski, United States Senate
1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Special Committee
TBA: Bills Previously Heard
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees: Board of Marine Pilots — public testimony
1:30 p.m. Senate Fish & Game Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Budget Overview
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
Presentation: MESA Long-Term Medicaid Spending in Alaska Forecast Report by Ted Helvoigt, Vice President, Evergreen Economics
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees — public testimony on all appointees
• Board of Examiners in Optometry — Pamela Steffes
• Workers Compensation Board — Lake Williams
• Board of Professional Counselors — Eleanor Vinson
• Workers Compensation Appeals Commission — Deirdre Ford & Amy Steele
SB 172 Extending The State Medical Board — public testimony
3 p.m. House Health & Social Services Committee
Presentations:
• "Improving public health with comprehensive sex education” by Samantha McNelly, Zoe Kaplan, Sammy Stevens, & Zafara Strain; Anchorage Teen Council Members Michaela Goodman, Juneau Teen Council Member
• “Statewide Suicide Prevention Council” by Beverly Schoonover, Exec. Dir., Alaska Mental
Health Board & Advisory Board on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
SB 144 Establish June 7 As Walter Harper Day
HB 74 Repeal Ind. Ocean Pollution Monitors/Fee — public testimony
HB 239 Establish State Lottery Board/Lotteries
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 137 Extend Board Of Parole — public testimony
SB 177 Driving Without A License: Penalty — public testimony
HB 109 Military Children School Residency Waiver — public testimony
SB 169 License Plates: Council On Arts — public testimony
5:30 p.m. House University of Alaska Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Budget Closeout
Wednesday
7:30 a.m. Senate Transportation & Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Roads/Highways/Bridges
8 a.m. House Education Committee
HB 155 AK Performance Scholarship; Eligibility — public testimony
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 52 Alcoholic Beverage Control; Alcohol Reg — public testimony
9 a.m. Senate Railbelt Electric System Special Committee
SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 203 Transportation Of Live Crab — public testimony
HB 137 Limit Nonresident Taking Of Big Game — public testimony
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
Presentation: Department of Health & Social Services Update by Commissioner Adam Crum
1:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee
Presentations:
• Legislative Affairs Agency Legal Counsel
• Oversight of 2019 Report by LAA Legal
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 91 Naturopaths: Licensing; Practice
SB 106 Homeowner/Renter Insurance Renewal — public testimony
HB 113 Military Family Employment Preference — public testimony
3:30 p.m. Senate Public Safety Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Budget — Alaska State Troopers
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
Presentation: Revenue from Alaska's Resources by the Department of Natural Resources & the Department of Revenue
SB 155 Exploration & Mining Rights; Annual Labor — public testimony
5 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds — public testimony
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget — public testimony
Public testimony is scheduled by location
5-6 p.m. *Juneau
6:45-8 p.m. *Sitka, Petersburg, Delta Junction, Unalaska, Dillingham, Glennallen and Tok
5-8 p.m. *Call-In
• Select a spokesperson if you are part of a group with the same message
• All callers must hang up immediately after testifying to keep lines open
• Continue to access meeting through akleg.gov
• The hearing may be televised on Gavel to Gavel, please check listings
• Please arrive 15 min. early for sign-in process
• Please arrive 30 min. prior to end of allotted time or testimony will close early
• Send written testimony to housefinance@akleg.gov by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.
5 p.m. Senate Military & Veterans Affairs Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Department of Military & Veterans' Affairs, Overview of Fiscal Situation, Program Requirements, Agency History & Introduction of Governor's DMVA FY21 Budget Request
Invited Testimony by:
• Craig Christenson, Deputy Commissioner, DMVA
• Stephanie Richard, Administrative Service Director, Office of Management & Budget
5:30 p.m. Senate Revenue Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Department of Revenue Budget Overview
Thursday
7:45 a.m. Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY21 Department Overview
8 a.m. Joint House State Affairs and the House Tribal Affairs Committees
Presentation: REAL ID Implementation
8 a.m. Senate Law Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: FY 2021 Budget — Civil Division
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
SB 149 High School Start Time
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
Presentation: AIDEA & Alaska Development Team:
• Commissioner Julie Anderson, DCCED
• Deputy Commissioner John Springsteen, DCCED
• Tom Boutin, Executive Director, AIDEA
10:15 a.m. House Energy Committee
HB 151 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony
HB 232 Municipal Tax Credits — public testimony
11 a.m. House Fisheries Special Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
Fishermen's Fund Advisory & Appeals Council
HB 218 Salt Water Fishing: Operators/Guides
HB 247 Sport Fishing Enhancement Surcharge
1 p.m. House Military & Veterans’ Affairs Special Committee
TBA
1 p.m. House Transportation Committee
Pending Legislation: Alaska Marine Highway System
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor & Commerce Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
• Board of Barbers & Hairdressers — Michelle McMullin
• Occupational Safety & Health Review Board — Vincent Perez
— Public testimony on all appointees
Presentation: "Alaska Hire, Title 36 Analysis" by Joe Dunham, DOLWD Wage & Hour
3 p.m. Joint House Health & Social Services and the House Labor & Commerce Committees
Presentation: Alaska Healthcare Transformation Project by Sandra Heffern & Christine Marasigan
HB 229 Health Information/Database/Public Corp.
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
SB 144 Establish June 7 As Walter Harper Day — public testimony
HB 148 Marriage Witnesses
HB 225 Prostitution/Trafficking; Vacate Convict.
3 p.m. Senate Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee
Presentations:
• Synopsis on Subcommittee Binders
• FY21 Agency Budget Highlights
• Challenges & Successes
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
Alaska Police Standards Council
• Ed Mercer — Juneau
• Joseph White — Ketchikan
• Jennifer Winkelman — Juneau
• Daniel Weatherly — Anchor Point
4 p.m. Senate Labor & Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee
Presentations:
• Synopsis on Subcommittee Binders
• FY21 Agency Budget Highlights
• Challenges & Successes
5 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds — public testimony
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget — public testimony
Public testimony is scheduled by location
5-6:30 p.m. *Fairbanks
6:45-8 p.m. *Homer, Kenai, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Mat-Su and Seward
5-8 p.m. *Call-In
• Select a spokesperson if you are part of a group with the same message
• All callers must hang up immediately after testifying to keep lines open
• Continue to access meeting through akleg.gov
• The hearing may be televised on Gavel to Gavel, please check listings
• Please arrive 15 min. early for sign-in process
• Please arrive 30 min. prior to end of allotted time or testimony will close early
• Send written testimony to housefinance@akleg.gov by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.
5 p.m. Senate Judiciary Finance Subcommittee
Alaska Judiciary Overview Presentations: Operations of the Alaska Court System, The Alaska Judicial Council & The Alaska Commission on Judicial Conduct by:
• Doug Wooliver, Deputy Administrative Director, Alaska Court System
• Rhonda McLeod, Chief Financial Officer, Alaska Court System
5:30 p.m. Senate Commerce, Community & Economic Development Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Department of Commerce, Community & Economic Development Budget Presentation
Friday
7:45 a.m. Senate Health & Social Services Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Alaska's Medicaid Program Update
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
TBA
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 104 Appropriation Limit
SB 115 Motor Fuel Tax
1 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
HB 124 Electronic Documents And Notarization — public testimony
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 203 Transportation Of Live Crab
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
1:30 p.m. Senate Health & Social Services Committee
SB 134 Medicaid Coverage Of Lic. Counselors — public testimony
3:15 p.m. House Labor & Commerce Committee
HB 113 Military Family Employment Preference
HB 24 Limited Teacher Certificates; Languages
HB 229 Health Information/Database/Public Corp.
HB 235 AK Workforce Investment Board:Allocations
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee SB 171 Industrial Hemp Program; Manufacturing — public testimony
SB 161 Geothermal Resources — public testimony
SB 150 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date
5 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds — public testimony
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget — public testimony
Public testimony is scheduled by location
5-6:45 p.m. * Anchorage
7-8 p.m. * Bethel, Cordova, Kotzebue, Nome, Valdez, Wrangell & Utqiagvik
5-8 p.m. * Call-In
• Select a spokesperson if you are part of a group with the same message
• All callers must hang up immediately after testifying to keep lines open
• Continue to access meeting through akleg.gov
• The hearing may be televised on Gavel to Gavel, please check listings
• Please arrive 15 min. early for sign-in process
• Please arrive 30 min. prior to end of allotted time or testimony will close early
• Send written testimony to housefinance@akleg.gov by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.
Saturday
12 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds — public testimony
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget — public testimony
Public testimony is scheduled by location
12 p.m.–3 p.m. *Call-In
• Select a spokesperson if you are part of a group with the same message
• All callers must hang up immediately after testifying to keep lines open
• Continue to access meeting through akleg.gov
• The hearing may be televised on Gavel to Gavel, please check listings
• Please arrive 15 min. early for sign-in process
• Please arrive 30 min. prior to end of allotted time or testimony will close early
• Send written testimony to housefinance@akleg.gov by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.