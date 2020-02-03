The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings go to www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 452-4448. AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.

Committee Meetings

Monday

8 a.m. House Education Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• State Board of Education

• Pre-K Funding

• Parents As Teachers

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

SB 115 Motor Fuel Tax — public testimony

12 p.m. House Judiciary Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Alaska Court System Budget

• Therapeutic Courts

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

HR 12 House Spec. Committee On Climate Change

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

Dept. of Health and Social Services Overviews

• FY21 Dept. Budget

• Medicaid Budget Update

1:45 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

— public testimony

Confirmation Hearings: Select Committee on Legislative Ethics

Joyce M. Anderson — Anchorage

Deborah Fancher — Anchorage

Lee F. Holmes — Anchorage

3:30 p.m. Senate Special Committee on Railbelt Electric System

SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony

4 p.m. House Revenue Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• FY2021 Dept. of Revenue Budget Overview by Dept. of Revenue

Tuesday

8 a.m. House Administration Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Labor Relations/Personnel by Kate Sheehan, Div. Director

• Real ID by Jenna Wamsganz, Acting Director

• Public Communications

8 a.m. House Corrections Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Corrections Recruitment and Retention

9 a.m. House Public Safety Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Dept. of Public Safety FY21 Budget

• Anchorage Emergency Communications Center

• Laboratory Services

• Fire and Life Safety

• Civil Air Patrol

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

SB 6 Pre-K/Elem Ed Programs/Funding; Reading

Presentation: Policy Implications of the Grade-Level Reading Program

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

SB 104 Appropriation Limit

10 a.m. House Fish and Game Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Habitat and Subsistence Research Sections

• Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission

• Div. of Sport Fisheries

11 a.m. House Fisheries Special Committee

HB 203 Transportation Of Live Crab — public testimony

HB 185 Registration Of Boats: Exemption

11:15 a.m. House Environmental Conservation Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Div. of Spill Prevention and Response

• Div. of Water

12:30 p.m. House Transportation and Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Highways and Aviation by Dept. of Transportation

1 p.m. House Military and Veterans’ Affairs Special Committee

HB 223 Naming Vietnam Heli. Pilots’ Mem. Bridge — public testimony

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

FY21 Dept. Budget Overviews:

• Dept. of Education and Early Development

• Dept. of Administration

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor and Commerce Committee

SB 157 Licensing: Temp., Elig., Bonds, Repeals

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

HB 198 Aggravating Factors At Sentencing

HB 182 Sexual Assault Examination Kits: Testing

3:30 p.m. House Health and Social Services Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Alaska Psychiatric Institute by Noel Rea, Director

• Senior and Disabilities Services by John Lee, Director

3:30 p.m. Senate Community and Regional Affairs Committee

SB 121 Native Organizations VPSO and TANF Programs

Presentation:

Census 2020 Update by:

• Laurie Wolf, Foraker Group

• Berett Wilbur, Alaska Census Working Group/Alaska Counts

• Korena Novy, Assistant Regional Census Manager, US Census Bureau

3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee

SB 144 Establish June 7 As Walter Harper Day — public testimony

SB 164 Peace Officer/Vpo: Elig., Stdrs., Defin. — public testimony

5:30 p.m. House University of Alaska Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Budget and Appropriations Detail

• University Debt and Debt Services

Wednesday

8 a.m. House Education and Early Development

Presentation on Pre-K Funding by:

• Kim Saunders, Assistant Director, Kodiak

Island Borough School District

• Chelsea Mauro, Preschool Director, Anchorage

School District

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

Presentation: University of Alaska

12 p.m. House Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Div. of Forestry

12 p.m. House Law Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Dept. of Law FY20 and FY21 Operating Budget

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

HB 197 Extend Seismic Hazards Safety Commission — public testimony

HB 230 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date — public testimony

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

Appropriations Bill: Pending Referral

Presentation:

• FY20 Supplemental Budget Overview

1:45 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

HJR 15 Const. Am: Votes Needed For Veto Override — public testimony

HB 133 Juveniles: Justice,Facilites,Treatment — public testimony

3:15 p.m. House Labor and Commerce

Presentation:

• Regulations Proposed by the Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development by Grey

Mitchell, Director, Workers’ Compensation Div.

3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee

SB 155 Exploration and Mining Rights; Annual Labor — public testimony

HB 122 Funter Bay Marine Park: Unangan Cemetery — public testimony

5:15 p.m. House Labor and Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Workers Compensation by Grey Mitchell, Div. Director

Thursday

8 a.m. House Administration Finance Subcommittee

Presentations:

• Office of Public Advocacy by James Stinson, Director

• Public Defender Agency by Samantha Cherot, Public Defender

• IRIS Update by Hans Zigmund, Div. Director

8 a.m. House Corrections Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Recidivism and Re-Entry

9 a.m. House Public Safety Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Dept. of Public Safety FY21 request

• Alaska Wing of the Civil Air Patrol by

Col. Kevin McClure, Alaska Wing Commander

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

SB 169 License Plates: Council On Arts

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

Bill: FY20 Supplemental Budget — pending referral

10 a.m. House Fish and Game Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: TBD

11 a.m. House Commerce, Community and Economic Development Finance Subcommittee

Budget Amendments and Closeout

11 a.m. House Special Committee on Fisheries

HB 185 Registration Of Boats: Exemption — public testimony

HB 218 Salt Water Fishing: Operators/Guides

11:15 a.m. House Environmental Conservation Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: TBD

11:45 a.m. House Presentation

2017 Alaska Infrastructure Report Card by the American Society of Civil Engineers

12 p.m. House and Senate Joint Armed Services Committee

Presentations by:

• Dr. Michael Sfraga, Director of the Polar Institute and Wilson Center of Global Risk and Resilience Program

• Lt. General Thomas A. Bussiere — Commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command

Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command; Commander, Alaskan Command, US Northern Command; Commander, Eleventh Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richards, Alaska

• Chief Master Sergeant David Wolfe — Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and the Command Chief Master Sergeant, Eleventh Air Force; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

• Major General Peter B. Andrysiak — Commanding General US Army Alaska

• Rear Admiral Matthew T. Bell — Seventeenth District Commander, US Coast Guard

• Major General Torrence Saxe, The Adjutant General, Alaska National Guard; Commissioner, Alaska Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs

• Jason Suslavich, National Security Advisor, United States Senator Dan Sullivan

12:30 p.m. House Transportation and Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• AMHS Follow up by Dept. of Transportation

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

FY21 Dept. Budget Overviews:

• Dept. of Public Safety

• Dept. of Corrections

1:30 p.m. House Transportation Committee

HB 186 Naming Irene Webber Bridge — public testimony

HB 208 Renaming College Rd As Alan Boraas Rd — public testimony

1:30 p.m. Senate Labor and Commerce Committee

SB 47 Physical/Occupational Therapy Bd/Practice — public testimony

1:30 p.m. Senate Special Committee on Railbelt Electric System

SB 123 ELECTRIC RELIABILITY ORGANIZATIONS

3 p.m. House Health and Social Services Committee

Presentation:

• Advocacy for People with Disabilities by Sonia Henrick, Key Coalition

3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee

HB 198 Aggravating Factors At Sentencing — public testimony

HB 182 Sexual Assault Examination Kits: Testing — public testimony

3:30 p.m. House Health and Social Services Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Div. of Public Assistance by Shawnda O’Brien, Director

• Div. of Public Health by Heidi Hedberg, Director

3:30 p.m. Senate Community and Regional Affairs Committee

Presentation: Alaska Development Team by Deputy Commissioner John Springsteen, Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development

5 p.m. House University of Alaska Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: University Facilities and Deferred Maintenance

Friday

8 a.m. House Education and Early Development Finance Subcommittee

Presentation: Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education by Stephanie Butler, Executive Director

9 a.m. Senate Education Committee

TBD

9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee

HB 41 Shellfish Projects; Hatcheries; Fees — public testimony

12 p.m. House Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Div. of Agriculture

• Div. of Permitting

12 p.m. House Law Finance Subcommittee

Presentation:

• Dept. of Law FY20 and FY21 Operating Budget

12 p.m. Senate Presentation

“Remote Sales Tax Collection” by Nils Andreassen, Executive Director of Alaska Municipal League

1 p.m. House Resources Committee

HB 197 Extend Seismic Hazards Safety Commission

HB 230 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date

Presentation:

• Land Ownership in Alaska by Mike Sfraga, Dir. of the Wilson Center’s Global Risk and Resilience Program and Polar Institute

1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee

Presentation:

• FY21 Dept. Budget Overview: Dept. of Fish and Game

HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds

HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget

SB 74 Internet For Schools

1:45 p.m. House Judiciary Committee

HJR 15 Const. Am: Votes Needed For Veto Override

HB 133 Juveniles: Justice,Facilites,Treatment

3:15 p.m. House Labor and Commerce Committee

Presentation:

• Response by the Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development