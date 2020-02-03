The following teleconferences are scheduled to be held at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308. Hearings are subject to change. For the most current and complete listing of hearings go to www.akleg.gov or call the LIO at 452-4448. AlaskaLegislature.tv has a live stream of all standing committee meetings online.
Committee Meetings
Monday
8 a.m. House Education Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• State Board of Education
• Pre-K Funding
• Parents As Teachers
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 115 Motor Fuel Tax — public testimony
12 p.m. House Judiciary Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Alaska Court System Budget
• Therapeutic Courts
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HR 12 House Spec. Committee On Climate Change
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
Dept. of Health and Social Services Overviews
• FY21 Dept. Budget
• Medicaid Budget Update
1:45 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
— public testimony
Confirmation Hearings: Select Committee on Legislative Ethics
Joyce M. Anderson — Anchorage
Deborah Fancher — Anchorage
Lee F. Holmes — Anchorage
3:30 p.m. Senate Special Committee on Railbelt Electric System
SB 123 Electric Reliability Organizations — public testimony
4 p.m. House Revenue Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• FY2021 Dept. of Revenue Budget Overview by Dept. of Revenue
Tuesday
8 a.m. House Administration Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Labor Relations/Personnel by Kate Sheehan, Div. Director
• Real ID by Jenna Wamsganz, Acting Director
• Public Communications
8 a.m. House Corrections Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Corrections Recruitment and Retention
9 a.m. House Public Safety Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Dept. of Public Safety FY21 Budget
• Anchorage Emergency Communications Center
• Laboratory Services
• Fire and Life Safety
• Civil Air Patrol
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
SB 6 Pre-K/Elem Ed Programs/Funding; Reading
Presentation: Policy Implications of the Grade-Level Reading Program
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
SB 104 Appropriation Limit
10 a.m. House Fish and Game Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Habitat and Subsistence Research Sections
• Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission
• Div. of Sport Fisheries
11 a.m. House Fisheries Special Committee
HB 203 Transportation Of Live Crab — public testimony
HB 185 Registration Of Boats: Exemption
11:15 a.m. House Environmental Conservation Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Div. of Spill Prevention and Response
• Div. of Water
12:30 p.m. House Transportation and Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Highways and Aviation by Dept. of Transportation
1 p.m. House Military and Veterans’ Affairs Special Committee
HB 223 Naming Vietnam Heli. Pilots’ Mem. Bridge — public testimony
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
FY21 Dept. Budget Overviews:
• Dept. of Education and Early Development
• Dept. of Administration
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor and Commerce Committee
SB 157 Licensing: Temp., Elig., Bonds, Repeals
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 198 Aggravating Factors At Sentencing
HB 182 Sexual Assault Examination Kits: Testing
3:30 p.m. House Health and Social Services Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Alaska Psychiatric Institute by Noel Rea, Director
• Senior and Disabilities Services by John Lee, Director
3:30 p.m. Senate Community and Regional Affairs Committee
SB 121 Native Organizations VPSO and TANF Programs
Presentation:
Census 2020 Update by:
• Laurie Wolf, Foraker Group
• Berett Wilbur, Alaska Census Working Group/Alaska Counts
• Korena Novy, Assistant Regional Census Manager, US Census Bureau
3:30 p.m. Senate State Affairs Committee
SB 144 Establish June 7 As Walter Harper Day — public testimony
SB 164 Peace Officer/Vpo: Elig., Stdrs., Defin. — public testimony
5:30 p.m. House University of Alaska Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Budget and Appropriations Detail
• University Debt and Debt Services
Wednesday
8 a.m. House Education and Early Development
Presentation on Pre-K Funding by:
• Kim Saunders, Assistant Director, Kodiak
Island Borough School District
• Chelsea Mauro, Preschool Director, Anchorage
School District
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
Presentation: University of Alaska
12 p.m. House Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Div. of Forestry
12 p.m. House Law Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Dept. of Law FY20 and FY21 Operating Budget
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 197 Extend Seismic Hazards Safety Commission — public testimony
HB 230 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date — public testimony
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
Appropriations Bill: Pending Referral
Presentation:
• FY20 Supplemental Budget Overview
1:45 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
HJR 15 Const. Am: Votes Needed For Veto Override — public testimony
HB 133 Juveniles: Justice,Facilites,Treatment — public testimony
3:15 p.m. House Labor and Commerce
Presentation:
• Regulations Proposed by the Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development by Grey
Mitchell, Director, Workers’ Compensation Div.
3:30 p.m. Senate Resources Committee
SB 155 Exploration and Mining Rights; Annual Labor — public testimony
HB 122 Funter Bay Marine Park: Unangan Cemetery — public testimony
5:15 p.m. House Labor and Workforce Development Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Workers Compensation by Grey Mitchell, Div. Director
Thursday
8 a.m. House Administration Finance Subcommittee
Presentations:
• Office of Public Advocacy by James Stinson, Director
• Public Defender Agency by Samantha Cherot, Public Defender
• IRIS Update by Hans Zigmund, Div. Director
8 a.m. House Corrections Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Recidivism and Re-Entry
9 a.m. House Public Safety Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Dept. of Public Safety FY21 request
• Alaska Wing of the Civil Air Patrol by
Col. Kevin McClure, Alaska Wing Commander
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
SB 169 License Plates: Council On Arts
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
Bill: FY20 Supplemental Budget — pending referral
10 a.m. House Fish and Game Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: TBD
11 a.m. House Commerce, Community and Economic Development Finance Subcommittee
Budget Amendments and Closeout
11 a.m. House Special Committee on Fisheries
HB 185 Registration Of Boats: Exemption — public testimony
HB 218 Salt Water Fishing: Operators/Guides
11:15 a.m. House Environmental Conservation Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: TBD
11:45 a.m. House Presentation
2017 Alaska Infrastructure Report Card by the American Society of Civil Engineers
12 p.m. House and Senate Joint Armed Services Committee
Presentations by:
• Dr. Michael Sfraga, Director of the Polar Institute and Wilson Center of Global Risk and Resilience Program
• Lt. General Thomas A. Bussiere — Commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command
Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command; Commander, Alaskan Command, US Northern Command; Commander, Eleventh Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richards, Alaska
• Chief Master Sergeant David Wolfe — Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and the Command Chief Master Sergeant, Eleventh Air Force; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska
• Major General Peter B. Andrysiak — Commanding General US Army Alaska
• Rear Admiral Matthew T. Bell — Seventeenth District Commander, US Coast Guard
• Major General Torrence Saxe, The Adjutant General, Alaska National Guard; Commissioner, Alaska Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs
• Jason Suslavich, National Security Advisor, United States Senator Dan Sullivan
12:30 p.m. House Transportation and Public Facilities Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• AMHS Follow up by Dept. of Transportation
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
FY21 Dept. Budget Overviews:
• Dept. of Public Safety
• Dept. of Corrections
1:30 p.m. House Transportation Committee
HB 186 Naming Irene Webber Bridge — public testimony
HB 208 Renaming College Rd As Alan Boraas Rd — public testimony
1:30 p.m. Senate Labor and Commerce Committee
SB 47 Physical/Occupational Therapy Bd/Practice — public testimony
1:30 p.m. Senate Special Committee on Railbelt Electric System
SB 123 ELECTRIC RELIABILITY ORGANIZATIONS
3 p.m. House Health and Social Services Committee
Presentation:
• Advocacy for People with Disabilities by Sonia Henrick, Key Coalition
3 p.m. House State Affairs Committee
HB 198 Aggravating Factors At Sentencing — public testimony
HB 182 Sexual Assault Examination Kits: Testing — public testimony
3:30 p.m. House Health and Social Services Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Div. of Public Assistance by Shawnda O’Brien, Director
• Div. of Public Health by Heidi Hedberg, Director
3:30 p.m. Senate Community and Regional Affairs Committee
Presentation: Alaska Development Team by Deputy Commissioner John Springsteen, Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development
5 p.m. House University of Alaska Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: University Facilities and Deferred Maintenance
Friday
8 a.m. House Education and Early Development Finance Subcommittee
Presentation: Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education by Stephanie Butler, Executive Director
9 a.m. Senate Education Committee
TBD
9 a.m. Senate Finance Committee
HB 41 Shellfish Projects; Hatcheries; Fees — public testimony
12 p.m. House Natural Resources Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Div. of Agriculture
• Div. of Permitting
12 p.m. House Law Finance Subcommittee
Presentation:
• Dept. of Law FY20 and FY21 Operating Budget
12 p.m. Senate Presentation
“Remote Sales Tax Collection” by Nils Andreassen, Executive Director of Alaska Municipal League
1 p.m. House Resources Committee
HB 197 Extend Seismic Hazards Safety Commission
HB 230 Intensive Mgmt Surcharge/Repeal Term Date
Presentation:
• Land Ownership in Alaska by Mike Sfraga, Dir. of the Wilson Center’s Global Risk and Resilience Program and Polar Institute
1:30 p.m. House Finance Committee
Presentation:
• FY21 Dept. Budget Overview: Dept. of Fish and Game
HB 205 Approp: Operating Budget/Loans/Funds
HB 206 Approp: Mental Health Budget
SB 74 Internet For Schools
1:45 p.m. House Judiciary Committee
HJR 15 Const. Am: Votes Needed For Veto Override
HB 133 Juveniles: Justice,Facilites,Treatment
3:15 p.m. House Labor and Commerce Committee
Presentation:
• Response by the Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development