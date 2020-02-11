A 32-year-old Kasilof man died Monday after being caught in an avalanche while snowmachining near Cooper Lake on the Kenai Peninsula.
The Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the avalanche at 3:20 p.m. Monday. The caller said a snowmachiner had been buried. Witnesses at the scene began recovery efforts immediately and Alaska State Troopers based in Seward responded to the area.
After about two hours, the body of the snowmachiner, who was later identified as Kekai Dang, was recovered. Next of kin have been notified.