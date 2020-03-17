University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen rolled out additional mandates over the weekend regarding university staff and faculty travel in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
As of now, all university funded travel out of state is prohibited indefinitely, university-related travel to rural villages is suspended indefinitely and anyone returning from outside Alaska is required to self isolate for 14 days before returning to work.
These additional guidelines came just a day after the Board of Regents held an emergency meeting in Fairbanks and via teleconference to discuss the indefinite shift of most in-person classes online and the clearing of most students from residence halls in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Johnsen sent the guidelines to the university community in an email Saturday.
The required 14-day self observation period applies to any faculty and staff who have returned from affected areas outside Alaska, even if they returned prior to the Saturday announcement, Johnsen added.
“I appreciate that we are in a dynamic period, with new requirements coming by the day, and that can be frustrating,” Johnsen wrote in a Sunday follow-up email. “I myself just returned from ‘Outside’ and will comply with these requirements while continuing to work through the crisis to serve our students.”
