Several low temperature records were broken or nearly broken in Interior Alaska on Friday and Saturday.
The low in Fairbanks on Friday was minus 27 degrees Fahrenheit, which eclipsed the previous daily record of minus 16 degrees set in 1911. According to climatologist Rick Thoman, this is the first time since 2013 that Fairbanks has set a daily record low temperature.
“That’s really quite amazing for a place like Fairbanks with over 100 years of weather records,” Thoman said.
Fairbanks’ Friday high temperature was three degrees, which was a record low for a high temperature. This is the latest in the spring that Fairbanks’ high temperature has been in the single digits ever, Thoman said.
The official low in Fairbanks on Saturday morning was minus 29, which is the lowest for April since 1944. It was not quite cold for an April 10 daily record, however, and the 32 below from 1911 still stands.
Fairbanks came close but Bettles, Delta Junction and Northway all either tied or broke daily temperature records on Saturday morning. The most significant record was in Bettles, Thoman said. The 38 below recorded on Friday morning set a new low for the month of April, breaking the record set in 1986.
The low temperatures were caused by “an exceptionally cold air mass” that moved over the North Slope and then traveled west into the interior. Thoman said the majority of the state experienced colder than normal temperatures, but the most extreme relative to normal were in the interior.
Last week, Fairbanks set a record for the longest number of consecutive days under 40 degrees. That streak, which continued throughout the week, is expected to end early next week as the air mass is moving away.
