A Hope man was killed during an apparent bear attack Thursday near the small town on the Kenai Peninsula, according to a dispatch from Alaska Wildlife Troopers.
Troopers were informed at around 10 p.m. Wednesday of “a fatal bear mauling in the Hope area of the Chugach National Forest.”
The resident, who has not yet been named, had been clearing a trail about one mile behind his property, which is located at Mile 8 Hope Highway. According to troopers, the resident’s wife became worried when he failed to return and their dog returned home alone.
A group of family and friends searched the area where he had been working and discovered his body. Troopers say that the man had “wounds consistent with a bear attack.” The group immediately left the area.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are conducting a joint response to the area.
This is a developing story.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.