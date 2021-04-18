In February 1943, a WWII B-24 Liberator Bomber crashed 30 miles south of Fairbanks, killing all seven crew members on board. The abandoned hulk of the airplane sat in the tundra for about 60 years.
But a small section of the plane was salvaged and is being painstakingly renovated by a lover of aviation who was lured north 64 years ago by his college fraternity brother, Richard Wien.
“He said ‘Why not apply to be a Wien aircraft mechanic,’” said Stan Halvarson, 90. “They got me started in flying.”
Aviation in the Far North turned into Halvarson’s lifetime career. Then, five years ago, the tail gun turret from that crashed bomber ended up in his basement workshop.
It came to him as pile of metal rubble, squashed together and unrecognizable as anything but scrap. For the past five years he has taken it apart, carefully documented, and photographed each piece of that rubble, and then put it back together.
When complete, the turret, the instruction manuals, the official accident report and photos of the project will be placed on permanent display at the Pioneer Air Museum at Pioneer Park.
A gun turret is a weapon mounted in such a way that the crew member is protected, and the weapon can be aimed and fired in many directions.
“It was designed to protect the tail,” Halvarson said. “It protects attacks from behind.”
But the wreckage that showed up at Halvarson’s was a far cry from a workable gun turret.
“It was not a pretty sight,” Halvarson said, recalling when Pete Haggland, a longtime Fairbanks aviator himself, first brought over the squashed gun turret. Haggland obtained a permit to recover the debris, located on the Fort Wainwright Military Reservation.
Halvarson looked at it the first time and thought, “I’m just gonna start tinkering.”
Halvarson is an aircraft mechanic by trade and a pilot. And now in his retirement, he said, he tinkers on this newest project in the basement workshop at his home.
“I just try to keep busy,” he said. “I work on it an hour or two a day.”
Halvarson is meticulous in this endeavor. He carefully photographed the pile of metal when it first arrived and even pried out mats of tundra and dirt to clean it up. As he removed pieces of metal and rivets, he photographed each piece, so he would not lose sight of where it fit into the bigger puzzle. He worked from an instructional diagram of the turret.
That helped him identify some of the components. He pointed out a squashed metal box sitting on the table, the former ammunition case.
Once he started taking things apart, he stumbled onto an unexpected surprise — some .50 caliber live rounds in the pile of rubble.
His fascination has never wavered.
“This is an extremely interesting project to me,” he said, then laughed, “Who else is dumb enough to take on a thing like this.”
As it has been reconstructed, the gun turret is about 4 1/2-feet tall, 40-inches in diameter and weighs 400 pounds when fully loaded. The gunner had to be a spry guy, he noted, weighing maybe 120 pounds. He wore a flying suit to keep warm. Essentially, sitting in a tin can and flying as high as 20,000 feet did not provide much insulation, so pilots wore electric flying suits and plugged them in for warmth. The plug-in is still visible next to where the gunner sat.
Halvarson makes the experience of sitting in that turret come alive as he describes what it must have been like for that gunner to engage in combat, sitting in the tight confines of the turret.
Once Halvarson had the frame of the turret rebuilt, Haggland brought over the gun and the project really began to look like its former self.
He had a lot of help along the way, he said. Some of the pieces of aluminum needed to be straightened out. Turns out the best kiln for that was at the art department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The kiln used for ceramics was perfect for making the aluminum workable.
“We made countless trips up there,” Halvarson said.
The Airplane and Power Plant Mechanic School also helped out, he said.
Particularly critical was straightening out the one piece that bolted to the airplane that the turret attached to, he said.
Halvarson, his son Ivar, and Haggland intend to make another visit to the crash site in the coming season. One thing that was not recovered was the gun turret’s bulletproof glass. The aviators think it is still somewhere in the tundra. They are planning to helicopter to the crash site and search for it.
Halvarson thinks the gun turret could be fully renovated by autumn.
“That’s what I’m kind of shooting for now,” he said.
His purpose in taking on this project was educational, he said, adding, “I just wanted to get it presentable to somebody in a museum, to realize this was a product of war.”
