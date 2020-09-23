A grizzly bear killed a hunter in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve on Sunday, according to the National Park Service.
The hunter was on a 10-day moose hunt with a friend near the Chisana River drainage when bear attacked, according to a Park Service news release.
The identity of the deceased hunter is being withheld pending investigation. No other information was provided by the Park Service.
The fatality is the first known death from a bear attack in the the park since it was created in 1980 by the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, which created several new conservation units in the state and expanded others.
In July, a resident of Hope, in Southcentral Alaska, was killed during by a bear.
And in May, a Wasilla man who works at a trans-Alaska oil pipeline pump station about 180 miles north of Fairbanks was mauled by a black bear. He sustained two broken scapulae and some muscle and nerve damage on his back and one leg.
The Park Service reminds backcountry travelers to carry bear spray and use bear-resistant food containers. A publication titled "Bear Safety for Hunters" is available from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game at www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=hunting.bearsafety
