A fire burning in the Point MacKenzie area west of Wasilla has grown to 50 acres this morning, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry.
Called the Trumpeter Fire, it started Wednesday afternoon and spread quickly in dry grass. One structure is threatened and protection measures have been put into place. The threat to other structures in the area is being assessed.
Two helicopters are being used to drop water on the fire and crews are putting in a hose line. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 25% contained.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it marks the second grass fire that Mat-Su firefighters have responded to in the past two days in the Point MacKenzie area. Firefighters from the Mat-Su Area Forestry office and Central Mat-Su Fire Department on Tuesday made quick work of an approximately 1-acre fire caused by an escaped debris burn on Point MacKenzie Road. Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly to prevent it from spreading into nearby forest.
The public is reminded that a burn suspension for most of the state with the exception of Southeast Alaska will go into effect on Friday to reduce human-caused fires due to the impact COVID-19 is expected to have on resource availability of firefighters in Alaska and from the Lower 48. The Division of Forestry is trying to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19 for its firefighters by reducing human-caused fires. In addition, availability of resources from the Lower 48 remains uncertain due to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements.