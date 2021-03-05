The governor’s office announced Thursday afternoon that another former Alaska legislator has died.
John Sackett served in the House of Representatives from 1967-1970 and the Senate from 1973-1986, representing rural Alaska, including the Interior.
He was 21 when he was first elected and was the youngest person to serve in the Alaska Legislature.
Sackett also served as vice president of the Fairbanks Native Association, president of Tanana Chiefs Conference and in 1972 was the founding president and chairman of Doyon Ltd., according to biographies published by the Fairbanks Native Association and the University of Alaska. He also served on the board of directors for MarkAir.
“John Sackett was a valuable and effective advocate for Alaska Natives and our rural communities throughout his nearly 20-year tenure in the Legislature, as well as his extensive professional and community involvement,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “His legacy of service will forever be an integral piece of Alaska’s history. Rose and I offer our sympathies to the Sackett family as they honor his memory.”
U.S. flags and Alaska state flags are ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor Sackett.
He was born in 1944 at a camp along the Huslia River, a tributary of the Koyukuk River, according to the Fairbanks Native Association biography. He attended school in Nenana for a year and later attended Sheldon Jackson High School in Sitka, graduating in 1963 as valedictorian.
He served as chairman or co-chairman of legislative finance committees and was one of the most powerful members of the legislature, according to the Fairbanks Native Association.
He later became a lobbyist for the Yukon-Koyukuk and Lower Kuskokwim school districts and also served on the University of Alaska Board of Regents.
In 2013, Sackett was presented a University of Alaska Fairbanks honorary doctorate.
Kuskokwim Community College’s Sackett Hall is named after him.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.