Last year was the first year of deflation in Alaska’s history. This means that in 2020 prices slightly declined and consumers paid less for the same goods they bought the year before.
Urban Alaska’s consumer price index showed a 1.1% decline in prices for 2020, according to the March edition of Alaska Economic Trends issued yesterday by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
“Deflation isn’t surprising given the rapid, deep recession COVID-19 caused,” Neil Fried wrote in the report. “Demand fell hard for many goods and services last year.”
The 1.1% change in the consumer price index means that for every $100 urban consumers spent in 2019, they paid $98.90, Fried explained. The CPI is a common cost-of-living statistic, used to define such things as minimum wage, collective bargaining agreements, rental agreements and child support payments.
The main spending categories responsible for the state’s drop in prices were housing and transportation. A typical family spends more than half of their income on these categories, which makes the categories more significant for the index. The researchers wrote that Alaska’s population decline and rental vacancies contributed to a drop in housing prices, while the lowered cost on energy and decline in air travel demand affected overall transportation costs.
Clothes became cheaper too as people had less money and fewer reasons to buy them.
“Some were unemployed while others stayed home for work or school, and people went out less in general,” Fried wrote.
Meanwhile, food and medical costs rose, with food and beverage prices rising by 4.4% and medical care rising 5.2%.
In 2021, the researchers expect the prices to rise back up, given that the end of 2020 was already changing trajectory and energy prices rose past their 2020 lows.
“As the year progresses and national and local economies rebound, demand for travel and other goods and services will grow,” Fried wrote.
