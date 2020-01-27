As an outbreak of a coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan City, China, continues to be monitored, the United States is evacuating U.S. citizens from the region. A flight carrying about 240 citizens will make a refueling stop this week at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The virus (2019-nCoV) was first detected in Wuhan City in late December. As of Jan. 26, 2,014 cases and 56 deaths have been associated with the outbreak. The terminal at which the U.S. flight is scheduled to stop is not open to the public.
"Given Alaska's proximity to Asia, we have been asked to assist our federal partners in this effort to facilitate travel out of China back to the United States to bring these U.S. citizens home," Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a news release Monday. "The state of Alaska, in combination with our local, federal and tribal partners, has been working closely to ensure the health and safety of all Alaskans while assisting with this request."
All passengers and crew on the flight will undergo health screenings before leaving Wuhan City. Anyone with signs of illness will not be allowed to board, and all passengers will be monitored during the flight. Passengers will be re-screened by U.S. officials during the stopover. Any passengers who become ill en route will be evaluated further.
There are no cases of the coronavirus in Alaska; however, the Department of Health and Social Services has activated its Emergency Operations Center to help coordinate detection and response efforts.
