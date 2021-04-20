Controlled burns to lower the risk of wildfires could begin in the Interior as early as Thursday and continue throughout the spring, depending on the snow melting and weather conditions.
The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service and U.S. Army Alaska will implement multiple prescribed fires on military training lands, starting with a spot south of Delta Junction, according to a Tuesday news release.
"It all depends on the weather and the snow melt on whether they’ll be able to begin burning, but it sounds like the snow is melting fast in the area around Delta Junction," Beth Ipsen, public affairs specialist for BLM, wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
The burns will take place at Donnelly Training Area East located on both sides of the Richardson Highway, the Yukon Training Area near Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright land near Fairbanks, according to the release.
"They’ll likely start burning the woody debris piles in the DTA East either Thursday or Friday, then move to the grass on the training ranges as the snow melts soon after," Ipsen wrote. All burns will be completed by completed by May 31.
The BLM and Army officials will monitor the areas until the fires are out and post signs along the roadside between Fairbanks and North Pole to alert the community.
Prescribed burns reduce dry and dead grass, and lower the risk of wildfires. Spring is the perfect time to start them: the cool weather helps control the fires more and reduce the smoke.
"Doing this burning in a slow, methodical way produces less smoke than a wildfire," Ipsen explained. "Plus, because the ground is dry enough on the surface to burn, but the underlying layers aren't, the fires will be easy to extinguish."
Smoke from the fires may be still visible from surrounding communities, especially along the Richardson Highway immediately southeast of Fairbanks.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Air Quality and the National Weather Service will help keep track of the smoke and mitigate its potential risks. Officials will also observe weather conditions, such as winds, and will shut the burn operation down if wind direction could push smoke into communities.
