Jed Stone, front, and two other firefighters with the Alaska Division of Forestry, use drip torches to ignite a prescribed grass fire at Creamer's Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge on Monday, May 12, 2014. The controlled burn was one of three at Creamer's Field totaling approximately 30 acres. The fires, held annually, help enhance habitat at the refuge while at the same time reducing the threat of wildfire and giving firefighters some early-season practice before the real fire season begins.