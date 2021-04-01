Alaska reported 22,000 fewer jobs in February than it did for the same month a year ago, with all sectors slowed since the COVID-19 outbreak, a University of Alaska economist told the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday.
“The labor market is still very weak. We are seeing considerable variation in terms of economic pain by region, by income group, by sector,” said Dr. Mouhcine Guettabi of the university’s Institute of Social and Economic Research.
New weekly unemployment claims are about four times higher in 2021 than in early 2020 before the pandemic.
Employment declined in most every sector in the Alaska economy.
Some industries have experienced more significant job losses, led by drops in leisure and hospitality and the oil and gas sectors.
“For oil and gas, we are at about 6,300 jobs as of February, which is almost a little more than 4,000 below the same month last year,” Guettabi said.
“The only sector where we are seeing improvements approaching pre-pandemic levels” is health care, which is about 2% lower than in 2020, he said.
New unemployment claims in Alaska peaked at about 15,000 in April 2020, during the pandemic, an increase from about 900 claims per week before the outbreak.
In 2021, about 3,300-3,400 new unemployment claims are being filed per week through March 6, or about four times more per week than pre-pandemic levels, Guettabi said.
“When you look at just employment, it is very hard to see real signs of recovery in the labor market,” Guettabi told the committee. “The labor market is not showing great signs of recovery or any sign of recovery, but there are differences across places, across sectors.”
But personal income in Alaska — as well as in every other state — showed an uptick in 2020, influenced by federal payments to households, in economic stimulus dollars.
Personal income growth rate in Alaska was 3.1%, the third lowest in the nation. Only Wyoming and Connecticut reported lower growth rates.
Overall spending is off, even with economic surplus dollars.
In Alaska, as of March 14, 2021, total spending (in credit and debit card purchases) is down 1.7% from January 2020.
But nationally, personal savings have increased, as people spend less on retail and restaurants. “The share of disposal income — income post taxes — that is saved has become higher since the beginning of the pandemic, in an aggregate sense,” he said after the hearing.
Alaska showed a big decline in gross domestic product, GDP, from $54 billion to roughly $45 billion, when the pandemic hit in the second quarter of 2020.
There was a bounce in the last two quarters of 2020. But the state is still 5% below 2019 GDP levels, he said.
“A recovery or rebound is inevitable in both GDP and employment,” Guettabi told the committee. “The question I grapple with: But when do we get back to pre-pandemic levels? I do not see GDP getting back until beyond 2022, or employment until after 2022.”
Guettabi later said: “We’ve lost a lot of jobs. We haven’t see a bounce. It’s tough to see catalysts going forward or where the future job growth comes from.”
Dan Robinson, Alaska’s research chief in the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, also testified, telling lawmakers that economic signs point to a slow recovery.
“In 2019, we had a little bit of employment growth ... and we added less than 3,000 jobs annualized,” Robinson noted. “But then [in 2020] the bottom falls out a little bit ... But even my choice of words, the bottom does not fall out.
“We lose 14% of our jobs. That means six out of seven jobs in our economy did not go away,” he said. “That is a historic drop in employment,” Robinson said, referring to state data collected on wages, salary and employment minus military jobs and self-employment.
“Carrying forward, there is no clear sign of recovery,” Robinson said. “We are 7% below where we were a year ago in the number of wages and salary jobs.”
Oil and gas, military, tourism and commercial fishing are major economic sectors. He said oil and gas jobs pay about $160,000, noting the recent loss of 4,000 positions year over year.
“Oil and gas jobs are way below year-ago levels and show no sign yet of a bounce, and that is unusual,” Robinson said.
“We don’t know quite what that means,” he added. “Maybe the bounce is still coming.”
