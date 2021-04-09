The Federal Bureau of Investigation is expanding its investigation of former Department of Homeland Security Officer Bert Christopher “Chris” Heitstuman to other communities, including Fairbanks.
The FBI is now looking for tips regarding Heitstuman’s conduct from individuals outside of Anchorage, according to FBI Spokesperson Chloe Martin.
Heitstuman was arrested on Feb. 25 and is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree attempted sexual assault. He is accused of sexually assaulting three women between 2012 and 2018, according to a news release from the Department of Law. Five of the seven changes against Heitstuman are related to conduct that occurred while he was employed as a Federal Protective Service law enforcement specialist with the Department of Homeland Security.
Heitstuman’s arrest was the result of a years-long multi-agency investigation by the FBI, the Anchorage Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska, and the Alaska Department of Law. If convicted, Heitstuman could face up to 99 years in prison.
Anyone with further information regarding Heitstuman’s conduct is encouraged to contact the FBI Field Office in Anchorage at 907-276-4441.
