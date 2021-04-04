The 2021 Alaska Farmers Market Summit is going virtual this year, happening 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9.
Registration is free, and all farmers market managers, shoppers, vendors and enthusiasts are invited to join. The one-day summit will present informational talks on food access, funding opportunities, marketing and networking, and other areas of interest to farmers markets. Registration is required to access the virtual platform.
Hosted by the Alaska Farmers Market Association, the inaugural one-day summit is being held between the semi-annual conferences the association hosts. In addition to the Alaska Farmers Market Association, the event is co-sponsored by the USDA and Cook Inletkeeper.
The 2021 keynote speaker is Qiana Mickie, a food systems and equity consultant based in Harlem, New York. For the past 11 years, she has worked on fostering a food-based solidarity economy in the New York region that increases farm viability, healthy food access, and leadership opportunities for small to mid scale regional farmers, youth, and communities of color. Qiana is the former executive director of Just Food. Other speakers include:
• Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition, executive director.
• Sarah Jensen, Washington State Farmers Market manager and social media maven.
• Darlene Wolnik, Farmers Market Coalition, training & technical assistance Director.
• Tricia Kovacs, deputy administrator for the USDA’s Transportation and Marketing Program.
• Alexandra Lustig, co-founder, Learn Grant Writing.
Sessions include learning about grant programs that can support farmers markets, public food assistance and local food, evaluating markets, social media strategies, and other areas of interest.
For more information, a draft schedule and to register, go to www.alaskafarmersmarkets.org.