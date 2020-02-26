Fairbanks Democratic Rep. Adam Wool has introduced a bill that would pay out smaller annual dividends but put additional money from the permanent fund earnings reserve toward the University of Alaska and individual communities across the state.
House Bill 300 seeks to break down the annual 5.25% of market value draw in the permanent fund earnings reserve into a series of percentage allocations to different funding sources for the state.
Under the bill, the annual draw would be split as follows:
• 40% would be allocated toward the state’s education formula, enough to fully fund K-12 education and build world-class schools in our state.
• 10% would be set aside for the University of Alaska, enough to fully fund the programs that keep Alaska’s best and brightest here to power our economy.
• 10% would pay for capital projects, an investment that would provide jobs for Alaskans and provide the resources needed to maintain our roads and infrastructure.
• 10% would pay for community needs, allowing local decision makers to take control of how essential services are provided and putting more funding into rural communities.
The remaining funds would be split 50/50 between the permanent fund dividend and other general fund priorities.
This break down would put this year’s annual dividend check at about $703 per individual, according to a member of Wool’s staff, but communities would get significant more.
Fairbanks, for example, would get about $20 million.
The goal of the bill is to resolve the annual dividend debate
“For the last several years, the size of the permanent fund dividend has brought the Legislature to a standstill, preventing us from doing the people’s business in a timely fashion,” Wool said of his proposal. “This bill will ensure the consistent operation of state and local communities, while finally resolving the ongoing dilemma of the size of the dividend.”
The projected percent of market value draw under this proposal would be about $3.1 billion which Wool notes is more sustainable.
“This plan allows a dividend that is sustainable while also addressing the needs of our communities,” Wool added. “Businesses, public servants, municipal governments and Alaskans all deserve stability. By protecting the permanent fund, committing funding to essential services and directing funds to capital projects and communities, we can now focus on building Alaska’s future.”
