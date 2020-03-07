At a young age, Pella, Iowa, native Deke Naaktgeboren bought his first dog with allowance money. Forty-one dogs later, Naaktgeboren, who now lives and trains in Fairbanks, will experience the opportunity of a lifetime by competing in the 2020 Iditarod.
Naaktgeboren, a 2002 Pella High School graduate, says his interest in dogs stems from being born and raised in Pella.
“We always had a house pet, and I had a friend that lived on a farm,” says Naaktgeboren. “I stayed up all night with a fresh litter of puppies one night, and the next day I asked my dad if I could get one.”
Naaktgeboren’s dad wasn’t convinced, but after leaving a note and $18 on the table, he finally caved. His love for dogs and passion for exploration led Naaktgeboren to the state of Colorado for college and a Siberian husky named Nautique.
“Through Nautique I learned about the sport of mushing,” said Naaktgeboren. “He really piqued my interest in it. I read Jack London books and did a lot of research on the internet, and eventually, I got involved with a kennel in Colorado.”
Naaktgeboren then traveled to northern Sweden on a backpacking trip where he met an Iditarod musher. The following winter, he traveled back to the country and helped the musher manage his 45-dog kennel, providing tours and training the dogs for races.
“I lived in a sauna, and I did my dishes in the sauna and the shower, stuff like that,” says Naakgeboren with a laugh. “I thought it was really cool, and I realized it’s a lot of work for someone else, so when that was over I told myself ‘I want to do this someday, but it has to be for me, because it’s way too much work to do it for someone else.’”
After three years in Florida as a law enforcement park ranger, Naaktgeboren found a job in Alaska that gave him winters off. In 2013, he decided to buy 13 dogs.
“I went from having two pet dogs here in Alaska to having 15 dogs in a matter of a day,” says Naaktgeboren.”
Since 2013, Naaktgeboren has had five litters, including two unplanned litters last summer.
“Within six days, I went from 27 dogs to 41 dogs, because the litters were only six days apart,” says Naaktgeboren. “When they’re puppies, you can put them all in one pin and they’re always playing, but now they have their own individual houses. It’s a lot of work.”
Naaktgeboren’s dogs are Alaskan Huskies, which are a type of dog rather than a specific breed. Alaskan Huskies have been bred consistently for the past one hundred years for long-distance races, says Naaktgeboren.
“Some of the traits that they have aren’t so much physical, but they have more personality. They’re good eaters, and they’re a lot smaller and slimmer than what people think,” says Naaktgeboren. “We have 14 dogs pulling the musher and a sled, so it’s not that much weight. They don’t have to be very strong, they just have to be fast and have a lot of stamina.”
Naaktgeboren has been training for the Iditarod since the day he bought his dogs in 2013. The annual 1,000-mile sled dog race runs from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska in early March. To qualify, mushers must complete two 300 mile races in addition to one 150 mile race, unless they run the 1,000 Yukon Quest.
This season, Naaktgeboren and his team have completed 2,000 miles of races and another 2-3,000 miles in training.
“Four to five thousand miles per season is pretty typical for an Iditarod team, which is a lot of time,” says Naaktgeboren.
As a rookie in the Iditarod, Naaktgeboren’s goal is to finish with happy dogs, no matter his placement.
“My race plan is 21 runs of 40-50 miles with breaks between the runs,” says Naaktgeboren. “This should make it so I never have to run more than 50 miles except the last run, which will be 73 miles.”
However, Naaktgeboren says anything can happen. Iditarod mushers often endure harsh weather conditions during the race. Other challenges include fatigue and loneliness.
“In the Iditarod, the entire trail is off the road system,” says Naaktgeboren. “There will be no familiar faces. The whole 1,000 miles will be strangers helping me park my team, and I won’t have any pep-talk sessions.”
His sister Lacey has collected notes of encouragement from friends and family for Naaktgeboren to read at checkpoints during the race. Lacey will also provide updates on Naaktgeboren’s Facebook page, which fans can track here: https://www.facebook.com/dekesdogs/. The race can also be live-streamed at https://iditarod.com/ on Saturday, March 7.
“It takes about two to three days for me to get into my groove, and then it’s just second nature,” says Naaktgeboren. “You become part of the trail. You don’t have 14 dogs and one musher, you’re a team, and you get to know the dogs intimately on the trail. You’re putting your life at risk for the dogs, and they’re doing the same for you. That kind of trust, teamwork and communication can only happen during these races. It’s so addictive … I can’t wait to find that Nirvana that I had on the Yukon Quest last year. Just being with the dogs and being a solidified unit is pretty magic.”